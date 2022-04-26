Blue Bloods Renewed for 13th Season by CBS

✖

A mainstay of CBS' drama slate has officially been renewed for a new season. On Tuesday, it was announced that Blue Bloods is set to be renewed for the 2022-2023 television season. This will mark Blue Bloods' thirteenth season on the network, as the show has become the fourth-best broadcast series, with an average 9.81 million viewers. The series, which stars Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez and Vanessa Ray, has also become the number-one show on Fridays.

"America's favorite first family of law enforcement is back for season 13," Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement. "The Reagans possess an incredible bond with audiences literally everywhere and on every platform. And in its 12th season, with over 250 episodes, Blue Bloods not only continues to dominate in the ratings but excels at an exceptionally high creative level. Led by the incomparable Tom Selleck, this amazing cast skillfully brings universal and relatable personal storylines to life week after week, while executive producer Kevin Wade and the skilled writing team craft compelling episodes featuring the show's trademark mix of family dynamics and police work. We look forward to many more Reagan family dinners next season."

Blue Bloods is the latest show to be renewed on CBS for the 2022-2023 season, in addition to The Amazing Race, Bob Hearts Abishola, CSI: Vegas, Ghosts, NCIS, NCIS: Hawai'i, NCIS: Los Angeles, The Neighborhood, Secret Celebrity Renovation, Survivor, S.W.A.T., Tough as Nails, and Young Sheldon.

"Great actors and great characters and good writing — that's why it's still on," Selleck said during a recent appearance on The Rachel Ray Show. "What has always worked for me – or what my appetites are, they go towards character-driven shows. So Magnum [P.I.] was character-driven. (I don't remember half the plots... way less than half.) And when I saw this script, it was character-driven in an age where there [are] just so many procedurals on... I'm sure not bored with it."

What do you think of Blue Bloods being renewed for a thirteenth season? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!