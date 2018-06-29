‘Blue Bloods’ Star Tom Selleck Teases Family Conflicts in Season 9

When Blue Bloods comes back for a ninth season this fall, the Reagan family dinners might be a little more contentious than in the past thanks to Jamie’s engagement to Eddie.

In a new interview with TVInsider, Tom Selleck teased some tension between his character of Commissioner Frank Reagan and Jamie, played by Will Estes. Jamie still wants to keep Eddie (Vanessa Ray) as his partner, but Frank does not think this is a good idea.

“Frank doesn’t want him to be the first in NYPD history to ride with their fiancée,” Selleck told TVInsider. “Most cops would say it could affect one’s judgment. Frank wants his son to be happy, and yet he’s got this hyperactive sense of responsibility. He already lost one son in the line of duty.”

During the season eight finale, Blue Bloods fans finally got what they wanted just before the episode ended. Before the weekly Reagan family dinner, Jamie arrived late and introduced Eddie as the next “Mrs. Reagan.” The two finally realized they belonged together after years of trying to keep their relationship platonic.

Selleck also teased a possible romantic relationship for Frank, since Bebe Neuwirth returned to play New York City counsel Kelly Peterson. Selleck said he was “thrilled” to have Neuwirth back, but left it at that.

In the interview with TVInsider, Selleck also said Frank’s only daughter, A.D.A. Erin Reagan (Bridget Noynahan), “is going to move up. The buck will stop more at her desk.” This also means she will be “increasingly at odds” with her father.

Selleck also wished the cast and crew of the new version of Magnum, P.I. the best of luck.

“Fans would like a guest spot from me,” Selleck said, but the new show “will never be what in my fantasy world I would make it to be. I just stepped back and said, ‘I won’t get in the way.’ I have an obligation to my version, and [producer Peter Lenkov is] going to do his own take, but I wish them the best.”

The new Magnum stars Jay Hernandez in the title role, with Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton and Stephen Hill co-starring. It joins CBS‘ successful reboots of Hawaii Five-0, MacGyver, SWAT and Murphy Brown. The series will air on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET this fall.

As for Blue Bloods, it will return in its familiar 10 p.m. ET Friday timeslot. The series is frequently the most-watched scripted show on Friday nights. The season finale drew 8.74 million live viewers and a 0.8 18-49 rating.

Photo credit: Craig Blankenhorn/CBS