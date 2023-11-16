There's a Super-Sized Bluey Episode Coming in 2024

Get excited, Bluey fans. The Australian animated series which has become a cultural phenomenon in recent years is set to air its biggest episode ever in 2024. The official Bluey YouTube channel recently released a teaser for the episode, called "The Sign", which will have a 28-minute runtime. The episode will serve as a Season 3 finale for the series. A release date has not yet been announced, though it is likely that the episode will air first in Australia before coming to Disney+ in the U.S. — American fans of the series are still 10 episodes behind due to schedule. You can check out the teaser for yourself below.

At 28 minutes, "The Sign" is about triple the length of a normal Bluey episode and it's unclear exactly what fans can expect with the episode. What is known at this time, however, is that the super-sized episode could be the last episode of Bluey fans get for a while. Series producer Daley Pearson along with Ludo Studio announced earlier this year that the show and its development team will be taking an extended hiatus following the third season and while the show has not been cancelled, it's unclear exactly when it will return.

"We are just going to get our heads on a bit," Pearson previously told Australia's Courier Mail. "It's been four or five years and we've made 154 episodes. It is kind of unprecedented to do that back-to-back. It was very intense … We are just coming to the end of season three and trying to think about what's the best way to make it better."

What is Bluey About?

Bluey follows the adventures of a loveable and inexhaustible six-year-old puppy who, along with her sister Bingo, Parents, and friends, is learning all about the world. The series debuted on Australia's ABC Kids in October 2018, eventually making its debut on Disney Junior in the United States and internationally on Disney+. The series has been very popular with audiences worldwide and has also received critical acclaim for its portrayal of modern everyday family life,

"It's been amazing. For me, the most incredible part of it is being a part of a show that is having such a beautiful social impact, that is actually putting good out into the world," Melanie Zanetti, who voices Chilli Heeler, Bluey's mom, told ComicBook.com. "As an actor, you do a lot of stuff and you're like 'Does any of this matter? I'm not doing brain surgery; I'm not doing aid work -- does this have meaning?' And then to have a show where I've had so many parents tell me, 'This has taught me how to play with my kids,' or dads saying, 'this has taught me how to parent the way I want to parent.' I had a teacher who told me they had a student with Autism in their class, and it taught this little boy how to play with other kids and has changed his life at school. When I hear things like that, it makes me go, 'Okay, this is important and useful as well as entertaining and fun and beautiful,' and I think for me, that is the most exciting thing."

Are you excited about a super-sized episode of Bluey? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.