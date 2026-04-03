Bob’s Burgers Star Eugene Mirman Breaks Silence After Fiery Car Crash Left Him Hospitalized

The animation community was left holding its collective breath in fear when it was reported earlier this week that Bob’s Burgers star Eugene Mirman was involved in a fiery car crash in New Hampshire when his car reportedly crashed into the Bedford Toll Plaza. Mirman was left trapped inside the burning vehicle, but was eventually pulled from the wreckage, thanks to the heroic efforts of witnesses on site, a New Hampshire State Trooper, and even Governor Kelly Ayotte getting involved with the rescue.

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At the time of the accident, it was unclear just how badly injured Eugene Mirman was, leaving fans of Bob’s Burgers fearful that his career as a voice actor could be impacted, if not ended. Now, Mirman is speaking up for the first time (so to speak), posting a message to fans to let them know how he’s doing and what the next steps are.

Bob Burger’s Star Post Recovery Message After Major Accident

Fox – Disney

“Hello everyone! Thank you so much for all the well wishes, love and kind messages from friends and strangers. I am extraordinarily thankful to the heroic people that pulled me from the car and to the warm, kind and talented staff at the hospital that cared for me and got me on the mend!” Eugene Mirman posted on Instagram. “I am thankful beyond words to be here and doing relatively alright, all things considered.”

Ever the comedian, Mirman let the message to fans (and media) take on a slightly more satirical tone. He posted a photo of himself (bandaged on just one hand) holding a book titled “Life is an Adventure”, invoking ironic humor in the second part of his post:

“I don’t have my phone, so haven’t been online much. I do not recommend my method of decreasing screen-time,” Mirman said. “If you’re a friend who sent a kind, loving message, you should know that it was hard to not respond with, ‘I’d love to be on your podcast.’ I love you all and please take care of yourselves, Eugene.”

Eugene Mirman / INstagram

Eugene Mirman has Bob and Linda Belcher’s 11-year-old son, Gene, for all 16 seasons (and counting) of Bob’s Burgers. Gene is a would-be comedian who often uses gross-out humor, or playing beats and sound effects through his keyboard. He serves as the weird son who vexes his hard-working blue-collar father (Bob), although over the course of the series, Gene has shown just as much depth and heart as the rest of the principal characters in Bob’s Burgers.

Clearly, Mirman’s sense of humor is as intact as his physical body seems to be. And we are very thankful for it. We hope he has a speedy recovery. Discuss Bob’s Burgers Season 16 with us on the ComicBook Forum!