Bob’s Burgers Star Badly Injured in Fiery New Hampshire Car Crash

Our thoughts are with Bob’s Burgers star Eugene Mirman after the actor was pulled from a burning car crash on Tuesday morning. At the time, the identity of the person pulled from the crash wasn’t known, but TMZ has since identified the person as Mirman, who voices the Belchers’ son Gene Belcher in the series. Mirman was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries (via WCVB), and his current status is unknown. We’ll have more updates as soon as more are available.

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What we know is that Mirman was involved in a car crash and was subsequently trapped inside his vehicle. The vehicle had caught fire after it collided with the Bedford Toll Plaza, and that’s when several people who were on the scene jumped into action.

A Team Effort Saved The Day

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According to the report, a State Trooper, New Hampshire Governor Kelly Ayotte, and other witnesses helped pull Mirman out of the vehicle through the car window and got him to safety. Video of the scene from WMUR-TV shows the continuing flames, and the vehicle is completely totaled.

After Mirman was pulled from the vehicle, he was reportedly taken in an ambulance to Elliot Hospital, and Colonel Mark B. Hall gave a statement on everything that happened. Hall said, “Certainly, their actions were heroic in what they did. Without hesitation, they put themselves in danger to render aid to someone who was in need of it.”

We wish Mirman a quick recovery, and when we have more details, we will be sure to share.

Mirman has been with Bob’s Burgers for all 310 episodes since it launched in 2011, playing the family’s son Gene Belcher alongside Bob Belcher (H. Jon Benjamin), Linda Belcher (John Roberts), Tina Belcher (Dan Mintz), Louise Belcher (Kristen Schaal), and a host of other beloved series characters. The series has also been featured on the big screen with The Bob’s Burgers Movie, which debuted in 2022.

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