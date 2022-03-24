BOOM! Studios’ HexVet Animated Series in Works at Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon is developing a preschool animated series based on BOOM! Studios’ HexVet graphic novels by Sam Davies. Brian Robbins, President & Chief Executive Officer, Paramount Pictures & Nickelodeon, and Chief Content Officer, Movies and Kids & Family, Paramount+, made the announcement today. HexVet has a planned 2023 launch of 20 episodes for the CG and 2D-hybrid adventure-comedy series. Paramount Consumer Products will also lead consumer products cross-category licensing worldwide for the HexVet property, so kids and parents can expect lots of merchandise to be hitting physical and digital storefronts in the near future.

“The high-stakes adventures, wild antics and heartfelt camaraderie Nan and Clarion in the HexVet graphic novels are all great qualities we look for in an animated series,” said Ramsey Naito, President, Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation. “It’s incredibly exciting to expand the HexVet world with an original series that will deepen the connection young readers have with the novels and capture the imagination of new fans of all ages.”

“The vibrant world of HexVet gives our creative team an incredible opportunity to translate the enchantment of the series into products across multiple categories,” said Pam Kaufman, President, Paramount Consumer Products. “We strategically approach each new IP in a unique way and look forward to developing items that highlight the show’s core themes of magic, teamwork and compassion for animals, allowing kids to continue their adventures with Nan and Clarion.”

HexVet is published through the BOOM! Studios KaBOOM! imprint, home to R.L. Stine’s Just Beyond and more. It’s an all-ages original graphic novels series written by cartoonist Sam Davies. The graphic novel series debuted in 2018 with HexVet: Witches-in-Training to much critical acclaim, then released the second book, HexVet: The Flying Surgery, in 2019. HexVet was a Scholastic Book Fair selection in 2019, and has since sold over 60,000 copies and is distributed internationally in over 132 countries. BOOM! Studios is slated to release additional volumes in the series.

Nicole Dubuc (My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic, The Rocketeer) is developing HexVet for television, and is also the showrunner and executive producer. Frank Molieri (Transformers: Rescue Bots, The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie) serves as co-executive producer and Kendall Michele Haney as story editor. The series is also executive produced by Stephen Christy (Just Beyond) and Ross Richie (2 Guns), with Mette Norkjaer serving as co-producer, for BOOM! Studios. Production of HexVet for Nickelodeon Animation is overseen by Eryk Casemiro, Executive Vice President, Nickelodeon Animation, Global Series Content. Kate Crownover serves as Nickelodeon’s Executive in Charge of Production for the series.