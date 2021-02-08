The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Reveals ER and Bosch Star Amy Aquino in Marvel Role

✖

Veteran actress Amy Aquino joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. In the upcoming original series from Marvel Studios, the ER and Bosch star plays a mediator for squabbling superheroes Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan). A new trailer released during Super Bowl LV shows Aquino's so-far unnamed character growing impatient with the childish antics of the two Avengers — both candidates to assume the mantle and star-spangled shield of Captain America — before breaking up an intense staring contest between the two frenemies.

A recognizable and Screen Actors Guild Award-nominated character actor, Aquino famously played obstetrician Janet Coburn in more than two dozen episodes of ER. Aquino's television credits include Brooklyn Bridge, Picket Fences, Judging Amy, and long-running CBS sitcom Everybody Loves Raymond, where Aquino appeared as the nemesis of Ray Barone (Ray Romano). In recent years, Aquino is best known for her role as Lt. Grace Billets in Amazon Prime Video detective drama Bosch.

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Along with Mackie and Stan, Falcon and Winter Soldier brings back returning Captain America: Civil War stars Emily VanCamp, who returns as former S.H.I.E.L.D. agent-turned-fugitive Sharon Carter, and Daniel Brühl, again playing the Sokovian-born terrorist Baron Helmut Zemo. Georges St-Pierre, who battled Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) as Georges Batroc in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, leaps back into action; Iron Man and Avengers star Don Cheadle also confirmed his return as James 'War Machine' Rhodes ahead of Armor Wars.

Aquino joins a cast of MCU newcomers that includes Wyatt Russell (Lodge 49) as U.S. Agent and Erin Kellyman (Solo: A Star Wars Story), Carl Lumbly (Justice League), Miki Ishikawa (The Terror), Desmond Chiam (The Shannara Chronicles), Adepero Oduye (When They See Us), and Danny Ramirez (The Gifted) in undisclosed roles.

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) team up in a global adventure that tests their abilities — and their patience — in Marvel Studios' The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres Friday, March 19, on Disney+.

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.