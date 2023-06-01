Lil 'Dicky Explains How He Landed Brad Pitt and Drake for Wild Dave Season 3 Finale

Brad Pitt and Drake making cameo appearances on a TV show? It just happened in the Season 3 finale of FX's Dave, and now show creator and star Dave "Lil' Dicky" Burd is explaining how he pulled it off.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone dissecting Season 3 of Dave, Burd explains that it's the achievement of the show itself – not his own clout as a celebrity – as the key to getting Brad Pitt and Drake to do the show:

"A guy like Brad Pitt isn't going to get in a show that he doesn't think is one of the best shows. Because I have this show out, it's a lot easier for a guy on Brad's level to believe in it," Burd explains. "It didn't take me moving mountains to get Brad Pitt in the show. I just knew Brad Pitt really loved the show. And I knew Drake. When I met Drake, he told me our show was one of the most important shows of our generation. So when I'm getting feedback from these people, I in my heart believe that if I ask them to be in it, they maybe say yes."

Clearly, Burd's confidence in Dave has grown over its three seasons – and rightly so. Season 3 of Dave had far more star power than the big finale with Brad Pitt and Drake: Chloe Bennet (Agents of SHIELD) played a recurring role as Robyn, Dave's new (ex-)girlfriend; Rachel McAdams appeared in several episodes as herself (and the object of Dave's latest crush; early episodes featured Dave running into both R&B star Usher, and rapper Rick Ross – while a Met Gala episode brought together the likes of Travis Barker, Don Cheadle, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, Jack Harlow, and others.

As Burd continued to explain, getting all these celebrities to appear in the show wasn't the hardest part – getting them scheduled to shoot the episodes was:

"And of course, it's a scheduling nightmare," Burd said, before re-iterating that the quality of the show drives the commitment of its guest stars." At the end of the day, it's the show. Yes, they like me interpersonally, but it's not like any of the guest stars are great friends of mine, other than Benny Blanco. The show itself, they're able to see it for what it is. And it's very good."

SPOILERS: The Dave Season 3 Finale "Looking for Love" saw Dave (Burd) dealing with a bad breakup, even as his song "Mr. McAdams" is shooting a big video with Rachel McAdams and Brad Pitt both making cameos. The episode takes a turn when one of the personal assistants on the video turns out to be an unhinged stalker – who happens to take Dave hostage in his home on the exact night that Brad Pitt comes over for a jam session. In a darkly comedic turn, the more experienced Pitt tries to coach Dave through pretending to sympathize with the stalker until they can overpower and kill her. Things go sideways (of course) and Pitt ends up taking a crossbow shot to the heart, barely surviving as EMTs rush in to save him. After the heartbreak/hostage trauma, Dave leaves to regroup on an Elephant preserve in West Africa, finally sparking a friendship with Drake as his travel companion.

