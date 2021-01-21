Netflix Renews Bridgerton for Season 2

✖

Netflix has renewed the period romance drama Bridgerton for a second season. The streaming service announced that the Shondra Rhimes-produced series will be picked up for a second season and will focus on Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) the currently single head of the Bridgerton family. Netflix previously announced that the first season of Bridgerton was on pace to be seen by over 63 million households during the first 28 days since its Christmas Day release last year. As part of the renewal, Shondaland (Rhimes' production company) released a "letter" from the gossipmonger Lady Whistledown confirming the upcoming season's focus.

Bridgerton is based on a series of romance novels by Julia Quinn, each of which focus on a different member of the Bridgerton family. The first season focused on Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and her unexpected romance with Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page) during her debut social season. While much of the focus was spent on Simon and Daphne's romance, the series also gave glimpses into the romantic lives of several other Bridgertons, including a doomed romance between Anthony and the opera singer Siena. At the end of the first season, Anthony declared his intention to marry, but clarified that he was only seeking a wife out of duty as opposed to seeking out any sort of romance.

As a result of Bridgerton's popularity, much of its cast has seen their popularity reach new heights. Page has become a popular choice to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond. In a recent appearance on The Tonight Show, Page addressed the Bond rumors. "I think the Internet thinks a lot of things," Page said, "and that's one of the more pleasant ones. I think there might be an element of cultural translation to be done here. Like, if you're a Brit, and you do something of any kind of renown that people regard well, then people start saying the 'B' word.

Bridgerton will return to production this spring. In addition to Dynevor, Page, and Bailey, the series also stars Nicola Coughlan, Claudia Jessie, Ruby Barker, Adjoa Andoh, Golda Rosheuvel, Luke Thompson, Luke Newton, Ruby Stokes, Will Tilston, Florence Hunt, Ruth Gemmell, Bessie Carter, Harriet Cains, Polly Walker, Ben Miller, Sabrina Bartlett, Martins Imhangbe, and Lorraine Ashbourne.