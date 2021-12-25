The Second Season of Netflix’s Biggest Show Has a New Release Date

On Saturday, Netflix celebrated the first anniversary — or paper anniversary — of its breakout smash hit series Bridgeton. Bridgerton, Chris Van Dusen’s adaptation of Julia Quinn’s series of Regency romance novels, debuted on Christmas Day 2020 and quickly became Netflix’s most-watched series ever. The streaming giant ordered three more seasons of Bridgerton and greenlit a spinoff series. Now we know, thanks to the cast in the video receiving a paper anniversary gift from Lady Whistledown, that Bridgerton‘s second season will debut on Netflix on March 25th. That should be a welcome Christmas present for anyone eagerly awaiting the next chapter of the Bridgerton saga.

Bridgerton added four new members to the cast between seasons. Breakout star Regé-Jean Page will not be back for the show’s second or subsequent seasons as the series shifts focus to other characters and relationships. Fans were taken back by this news, which surprised executive producer Shonda Rhimes.

“I don’t think I fully expected or understood what releasing all eight episodes around the globe at once was going to do,” Rhimes told Vanity Fair. “And yeah, I was like, ‘I’ve killed many a man that people adore.’ I’m so surprised that everybody is [losing it over a character we’ve watched] for eight episodes leaving. But obviously, Regé is an amazing actor and he did an amazing thing and people responded. I also was surprised because the nature of this series is simply, this year it’s this couple, this year it’s [that] couple.”

Bridgerton adapts Julia Quinn’s series of novels following interconnected characters living in a fictionalized version of Regency-era England’s high society. Each of the series’ books focuses on a different set of characters, and the Netflix adaptation follows a similar format. Its second season follows Anthony Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey. Pheobe Deynevor’s Daphne Bridgerton, one of the leads of season one, will still have a significant role in season two.

“Bridgerton swept us off our feet. The creative team, led by Shonda, knew the material and delivered a beautiful, emotional, romantic drama for our members. They have some exciting plans for the future, and we think audiences will continue to swoon for this show. We’re planning to be in the Bridgerton business for a long time to come,” said Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s VP, Global TV, in the renewal announcement.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments. Bridgerton‘s first season is streaming now on Netflix.