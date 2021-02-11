Brooklyn Nine-Nine to End with Season Eight

✖

It turns out things aren't doing hot in the nine-nine these days. A new report has gone live confirming the worst for Brooklyn Nine-Nine. The beloved cop comedy is coming to an end with season eight, and HBC plans to consolidate the final season to ten episodes.

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Brooklyn Nine-Nine will wrap in the 2021 - 2022 broadcast season. NBC has opted to hold back season eight for the upcoming season. Sources say the delay was chosen specifically in hopes of giving Brooklyn Nine-Nine a fitting send-off.

"The way I see it, if this is to be our last ride then let us go out in a blaze of glory."

Looking at the calendar this year, you can see why NBC is holding off on Brooklyn Nine-Nine. The network has already settled on its mid-season slate of series, and the summer is expected to be focused on the Olympic Games in Tokyo. NBC will use the game coverage to promote the final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine before sending it live during the 2021 - 2022 season.

As for how this final season will go, Brooklyn Nine-Nine has a lot to contend with. Last summer, the team behind the cop comedy said all plans for season eight were scrapped in light of George Floyd's death and the Black Lives Matter movement. Andy Samberg, star and executive producer of the series, said it will be a challenge to make the show insightful and comedic given the social climate.

"The writers are all rethinking how we’re going to move forward," he told People. "[Everyone is] discussing how you make a comedy show about police right now, and if we can find a way of doing that that we all feel morally OK about? I know that we’ll figure it out, but it’s definitely a challenge."

In a separate interview, star Terry Crews echoed Samberg's comments. We’ve had a lot of somber talks about it and deep conversations, and we hope through this, we’re going to make something that will be truly groundbreaking this year. We have an opportunity, and we plan to use it in the best way possible."

Now, all eyes will be on Brooklyn Nine-Nine's final season as it nears its end. Netizens hope NBC gives the show its deserved due in its final moments, so here's to hoping everything stays cool, cool, cool, cool, cool with the show.

