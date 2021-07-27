Brooklyn Nine-Nine Lives On as a Clue Board Game

Season 8 of Brooklyn Nine-Nine will be the last for the series, but dry those tears because you can keep the 99 on duty thanks to a new edition of Clue from The OP. In Brooklyn Nine-Nine Clue, you'll be tasked with solving a Halloween heist - and it's an inside job! Title of your sex tape.

According to the description, "it’s Halloween, and the officers of Brooklyn’s 99th Precinct have planned the heist of all heists to determine who really deserves the title of The Ultimate Human/Genius! Taking on the roles of Jake Peralta, Rosa Diaz, Terry Jeffords, Amy Santiago, Charles Boyle, and Raymond Holt, work to solve the mystery of WHO last had the trophy, WHICH trophy is secretly the ultimate trophy, and WHERE they’ve stashed it!"

Naturally, the game has been given a Brooklyn Nine-Nine design overhaul with a whiteboard-themed game board and the following list of contents:

6 Suspect Movers

6 Personality Cards

21 Rumor Cards

25 Intrigue Cards

Score Pad

Envelope

6 Item Tokens

Dice

Rules

You can order Brooklyn Nine-Nine Clue directly from The Op's website for $39.99. It follows the release of The Sopranos Monopoly, which launched last week. Owning both of these board games would make for a very fun game night crime spree.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.