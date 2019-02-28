Watch ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Cast and Crew React to Season 7 Renewal

Earlier this afternoon, Brooklyn Nine-Nine was renewed for a seventh season, much to the delight of fans of the hit comedy show. NBC executives decided to break the news to cast and crew at a table read and as one would expect, pandemonium swept across those in the room.

Since we’rein the digital age, the moment was captured on video and subsequently uploaded to the official Twitter page for the show.

In true #Brooklyn99 fashion, we waited 9 seconds to tell them the good news. 😏 We’re coming back, y’all! pic.twitter.com/T3ioSJcehi — Brooklyn Nine-Nine (@nbcbrooklyn99) February 27, 2019

The seventh season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine will mark the show’s second season on NBC. After being cancelled by Fox after five seasons, the show received a 13-episode order from NBC last year. Though it has yet to be revealed how many episodes will be in Season Seven, it stands to reason NBC is going with another 13-episode order.

In fact, some of the show’s cast members enjoy the shortened season instead of doing a longer 22-episode outing. Brooklyn Nine-Nine start Andy Samberg revealed as much to Collider last year.

“I’m excited for 13,” Samberg revealed. “Obviously, I think everyone did a great job doing 22, but it’s tough. It’s a lot of episodes. I can’t believe how much it used to just be the norm, but I also feel like almost every sitcom was in front of a studio audience, so the schedule was different.”

“They were not shooting as much. And a lot of these bigger budget hour-long shows, if it’s not on a network, are 10 episodes. Maybe 12, but usually 8 or 10,” he continued. “It’s more of a contained thing. In a lot of ways, it’s been great that The Good Place has shown that that’s a totally sustainable and viable thing to do.”

The show’s had some of their strongest ratings yet this season, averaging over 2.8 million viewers per episode.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine airs Thursday nights on NBC starting at 9/8 p.m. Central.

