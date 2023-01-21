Buffy Fans Are Freaking Out Over Sarah Michelle Gellar and James Marsters' Reunion

Sarah Michelle Gellar is known for many projects ranging from I Know What You Did Last Summer to Scooby-Doo, but her most famous role was playing the titular character in Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Gellar will soon be returning to television in Wolf Pack, the new Teen Wolf spinoff that's coming to Paramount+ later this month. In honor of the upcoming show, Gellar has been talking about her days working on Buffy. Wolf Pack had its premiere this week, and some of Gellar's Buffy co-stars were in attendance, including James Marsters, who played Spike. Their reunion has made a lot of people happy, especially the "Spuffy" shippers.

"This is a series of me... and the incredible men that came out to support me last night @realfreddieprinze @jamesmarstersof @rodrigosantoro @wolfpackonpplus," Gellar shared on Instagram. The second photo of the set features her with Marsters. You can check out her post below:

"James Marsters supporting Sarah Michelle Gellar at the premiere of #WolfPackSeries is EVERYTHING to me. #WolfPack premieres on Paramount+ in 6 (!!!) DAYS. ❤️‍🔥," @shelbbs247 tweeted yesterday. "No, it's not a dream, Sarah Michelle Gellar and James Marsters reunited at the Wolfpack premiere!! 🤩," @slayerxvampire posted. "James Marsters going to the premiere of Sarah Michelle Gellar's new movie to support her is not something I was expecting to see today but I'm very glad I did," @jj_mason wrote. "Who besides me is completely geeking out about Buffy and Spike?! I mean Sarah Michelle Gellar and James Marsters 😂," @linh_sheley added. Even Emma Caulfield, who played Anya Jenkins on Buffy, shared a photo of the duo in her Instagram stories. "Mommy and Daddy," she wrote with a heart.

How Did Buffy Influence Wolf Pack?

Gellar recently had a chat with The New York Times and talked about how her seven-year run as Buffy helped prepare her for Wolf Pack.

"Especially now, I go into my projects as an executive producer," Gellar explained. "Wolf Pack, for example. I have these two young girls and two young boys [acting] on it. I have made it very clear from Day 1 that if there are things the production wants to talk to them about, I want them to go through me. Because I've been there. And I want [the performers] to always have a safe space."

Gellar added, "I always try to come in with a smile on my face and set a tone on a set. We're all equals. It doesn't matter what job someone does, they get treated exactly the same ... When I was on Buffy, I made sure that I did every job at least one time so that I understood what everyone did. I held the boom; I tried to mix sound – I was really bad at it; focus pulling. I think a lot of young actors go, 'My job is to show up and say my lines.' Not really. Your job is to be part of the whole team."

Wolf Pack drops on Paramount+ on January 26th.