Wolf Pack Sneak Peek Released by Paramount+

Sunday was a big day for fans of the Teen Wolf franchise. Not only did Paramount+ release the full trailer for the upcoming Teen Wolf continuation, Teen Wolf: The Movie, but fans at CCXP in Sao Paolo, Brazil also got a first look at the upcoming spinoff series, Wolf Pack. The series is set to premiere on Paramount+ on Thursday, January 26, 2023, and will star Sarah Michelle Gellar as well as see Bailey Stender (iCarly), Chase Liefeld (Chang Can Dunk), Hollie Bahar (Westworld), Lanny Joon (Baby Driver), Rio Mangini (Everything Sucks), Stella Smith (Stargirl), Zack Nelson (Loot), and James Martinez (Love, Victor) in recurring roles. The show will also feature Amy Pietz (Caroline in the City), Bria Brimmer (Doom Patrol), John L. Adams (The Dead Zone), and Sean Philip Glasgow (Diary of a Future President). In addition to Gellar, previously announced cast members include Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson, and Tyler Lawrence Gray. You can check out the sneak peek for yourself below.

You never know what's lurking in the shadows. Join the pack when #WolfPackSeries premieres January 26 only on @paramountplus. 🐺 pic.twitter.com/U4I9ClRy49 — wolf pack (@WolfPackOnPPlus) December 4, 2022

What Is Paramount+'s Wolf Pack About?

You can read the official description of Wolf Pack here: "Based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom, Wolf Pack follows a teenage boy and girl whose lives are changed forever when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature and drives it to attack a highway traffic jam beneath the burning hills. Wounded in the chaos, the boy and girl are inexplicably drawn to each other and to two other teenagers who were adopted sixteen years earlier by a park ranger after another mysterious wildfire. As the full moon rises, all four teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them – the bite and blood of a werewolf."

Gellar recently had a chat with The New York Times and talked about how Buffy the Vampire Slayer helped prepare her for Wolf Pack.

"Especially now, I go into my projects as an executive producer," Gellar explained. "Wolf Pack, for example. I have these two young girls and two young boys [acting] on it. I have made it very clear from Day 1 that if there are things the production wants to talk to them about, I want them to go through me. Because I've been there. And I want [the performers] to always have a safe space."

Gellar added, "I always try to come in with a smile on my face and set a tone on a set. We're all equals. It doesn't matter what job someone does, they get treated exactly the same ... When I was on Buffy, I made sure that I did every job at least one time so that I understood what everyone did. I held the boom; I tried to mix sound – I was really bad at it; focus pulling. I think a lot of young actors go, 'My job is to show up and say my lines.' Not really. Your job is to be part of the whole team."

Wolf Pack premieres on Paramount+ on January 26t,2023.

