Wolf Pack Star Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares First Photo From New Series

During San Diego Comic-Con, it was announced that Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar had been cast in Wolf Pack, Paramount+'s Teen Wolf spinoff series. The show is also set to star Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson, and Tyler Lawrence Gray. Production on the series began at the end of June in Atlanta, and Gellar just took to Instagram to share a first look at her highly-anticipated character.

"Meet Kristin Ramsey.... coming January 2023," Gellar teased. You can check out the photo of her on set below:

Gellar recently had a chat with The New York Times and talked about how her seven-year run as Buffy helped prepare her for Wolf Pack.

"Especially now, I go into my projects as an executive producer," Gellar explained. "Wolf Pack, for example. I have these two young girls and two young boys [acting] on it. I have made it very clear from Day 1 that if there are things the production wants to talk to them about, I want them to go through me. Because I've been there. And I want [the performers] to always have a safe space."

Gellar added, "I always try to come in with a smile on my face and set a tone on a set. We're all equals. It doesn't matter what job someone does, they get treated exactly the same ... When I was on Buffy, I made sure that I did every job at least one time so that I understood what everyone did. I held the boom; I tried to mix sound – I was really bad at it; focus pulling. I think a lot of young actors go, 'My job is to show up and say my lines.' Not really. Your job is to be part of the whole team."

Wolf Pack is based on Edo Van Belkom's book series of the same name and "follows a teenage boy [named Everett] and a girl [named Blake] whose lives are forever changed when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature. Wounded in the chaos of its attack, the teens are inexplicably drawn to each other and to two others [named Luna and Harlan] who were adopted sixteen years earlier by a park ranger after another mysterious wildfire. As the full moon rises, all four teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them — the bite and blood of a werewolf."

Wolf Pack is expected to debut later this year on Paramount+.