Sarah Michelle Gellar's Wolf Pack Trailer Released by Paramount+

It's a new year, and there are a lot of new shows to look forward to. During San Diego Comic-Con last year, it was announced that Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar had been cast in Wolf Pack, Paramount+'s Teen Wolf spinoff series. Since the announcement, fans have gotten a glimpse of Gellar in the series and Paramount+ recently released a sneak peek. Now, the official trailer for the new show is finally here.

"When a raging wildfire descends on California, a mysterious creature hiding out in the forest is awoken and a group of teenagers find their lives changed forever. Wolf Pack stars Sarah Michelle Gellar, Rodrigo Santoro, Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson, and Tyler Lawrence Gray," Paramount+ shared on YouTube. "Stream the series premiere of Wolf Pack on Thursday, Jan. 26, exclusively on Paramount+. Then, stream all-new episodes on Thursdays, exclusively on Paramount+. Wolf Pack will release internationally on Paramount+ in Canada on Jan. 26 and Australia, Latin America, and Brazil on Jan. 27." You can check out the trailer below:

Paramount+ has also released a new poster for Wolf Pack which showcases Gellar's character, Kristin Ramsey. You can view the poster below:

How Did Buffy Influence Wolf Pack?

Gellar recently had a chat with The New York Times and talked about how her seven-year run as Buffy helped prepare her for Wolf Pack.

"Especially now, I go into my projects as an executive producer," Gellar explained. "Wolf Pack, for example. I have these two young girls and two young boys [acting] on it. I have made it very clear from Day 1 that if there are things the production wants to talk to them about, I want them to go through me. Because I've been there. And I want [the performers] to always have a safe space."

Gellar added, "I always try to come in with a smile on my face and set a tone on a set. We're all equals. It doesn't matter what job someone does, they get treated exactly the same ... When I was on Buffy, I made sure that I did every job at least one time so that I understood what everyone did. I held the boom; I tried to mix sound – I was really bad at it; focus pulling. I think a lot of young actors go, 'My job is to show up and say my lines.' Not really. Your job is to be part of the whole team."

Wolf Pack drops on Paramount+ on January 26th.