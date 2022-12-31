Sarah Michelle Gellar Weighs In on Buffy Reboot

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is one of the most iconic shows of all time, and it was announced in 2018 that a reboot was in the works with original series creator, Joss Whedon. At the time, it was revealed that Agents of SHIELD alum Monica Owusu-Breen would write the script and serve as the showrunner. However, in August of this year, executive producer Gail Berman appeared on The Hollywood Reporter's TV's Top 5 podcast (via TV Line), and said the Buffy reboot is now "on pause." If the show ever comes to be, there's one person who isn't interested in being a part of it and that's the original show's star, Sarah Michelle Gellar.

"I'm not," Gellar told SFX Magazine (via MovieWeb). "I am very proud of the show that we created and it doesn't need to be done. We wrapped that up. I am all for them continuing the story because there's the story of female empowerment. I love the way the show was left: 'Every girl who has the power can have the power.' It's set up perfectly for someone else to have the power. But like I said, the metaphors of Buffy were the horrors of adolescence. I think I look young, but I am not an adolescent."

Did Sarah Michelle Gellar Call the Buffy Set "Toxic?"

Recently, some of the cast members from Buffy the Vampire Slayer and its spinoff, Angel, have been shedding light on what it was really like behind the scenes. Creator Joss Whedon started to come under fire after Justice League star Ray Fisher accused him of mistreatment on the movie's set. Fisher's decision to come forward inspired Buffy and Angel's Charisma Carpenter to do the same and she wrote a statement that claimed Whedon "abused his power on numerous occasions." The post caused an array of actors from Buffy and Angel to offer their support and share their own experiences. Gellar, Michelle Trachtenberg, Amber Benson, Eliza Dushku, J. August Richards, Anthony Head, and more have all made public statements in support of Carpenter. Recently, Gellar took part in The Wrap's "Power of Storytelling: Producers Roundtable," and mentioned the "toxic" Buffy set.

"For so long, I was on a set that I think was known for being an extremely toxic male set, and so that was ingrained in my head that that was what all sets were like, and that women were pitted against each other – that if women became friends, then we became too powerful, so you had to keep that down," Gellar explained. "And now that I've had this opportunity to work with so many more women and men that support women as well, I realized how easy an experience it can be, but ... unfortunately we're still in that place where all of those departments a lot of times need to be women for us to have a voice."

