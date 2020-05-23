Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Joss Whedon Shares Hilarious Stock Footage Recreation of Opening Credits

✖

People have a lot of time on their hands due to the pandemic, which means we're seeing a whole of fun stuff and fan edits circulating the Internet. Recently, comedian and filmmaker Matthew Highton decided to tackle a hilarious project and recreate the entire opening credits of Buffy the Vampire Slayer using stock footage. The results are shockingly perfect, and they even caught the attention of Joss Whedon, the creator of Buffy.

“It nearly killed me, but here it is: The intro to Buffy the Vampire Slayer recreated using only stock footage,” @MattHighton tweeted. “There’s art, then there’s HIGH art,” Whedon replied. "I’ll assume this is now canon then? Thanks for sharing," Highton wrote back. You can check out the video in the post below:

There’s art, then there’s HIGH art https://t.co/Q1sdPg36pO — Joss Whedon (@joss) May 20, 2020

Whedon isn't the only Buffy alum to reminisce about the series during the quarantine. Recently, Sarah Michelle Gellar, who played the titular role, took to Instagram to reveal that she still has the classic dress she wore in the season one finale of the series, "Prophecy Girl." "All dressed up and no where to go. ‘I say we party’," Gellar caption the epic photo, which you can view here. Last year, Gellar spoke with Buzzfeed and revealed her favorite episodes of the series. Her answers were "The Body," "The Prom," and "Hush." You can check out more from the interview here.

Last year, Gellar also shared a post to honor the show's anniversary. “Clearly March is a huge month in my life. 22 years ago today, the show that changed my life, debuted on a little known network, The WB. To everyone that took a chance on me and this show, thank you. And to all the fans, that watched from the beginning and to those just discovering, thank you for keeping this show and this character relevant. I am eternally grateful to be your chosen one. (Even though I was originally chosen to be Cordelia lol),” she wrote.

It was revealed a couple of years ago that a reboot of the series was in the works with series creator Joss Whedon, who was said to be developing a new version of the show with Agents of SHIELD alum Monica Owusu-Breen. While there hasn't been much news about the potential reboot since, Owusu-Breen was set to pen the script which was reportedly set to feature a black actress in the role of Buffy.

All seven seasons of Buffy the Vampire Slayer are currently available to stream on Hulu.

