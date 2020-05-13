Agents of SHIELD Fan Edit Turns Beloved Episode Into Relatable Quarantine Content

✖

The seventh and final season of Agents of SHIELD is premiering later this month, and fans cannot wait to see what the show has in store. Yesterday, it was confirmed that Patton Oswalt will be returning for the first time since the show's fourth season. In addition to news about the upcoming season, a fun video has been circulating online that is extremely relatable to everyone currently struggling in quarantine. The wonderful Agents Of S.P.O.O.F. fan account recently took “4,722 Hours,” one of the show’s best episodes, and reimagined it for quarantine life. In case you’ve forgotten, the episode follows Jemma Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge) after getting stranded on a distant planet. The video caught the attention of Henstridge, who shared it to her own Instagram account.

“1490 Hours of Quarantine,” @agentsofspoof captioned the video. “@agentsofspoof this. Is. AMAZING 🙌😂,” Henstridge replied. Craig Titley, who wrote the iconic episode, also commented on the post (and his reply screams “quarantine living”). “You know what @lil_henstridge @jessebochco I’m still damn proud of that little episode we made. And also I’m day drunk again and the sappies are coming on strong. Miss you both xoxox,” he wrote. You can watch the hilariously accurate video in the post below, and check out more content from Agents Of S.P.O.O.F. on Instagram here or on Twitter here.

During the last few weeks, new Agents of SHIELD content has been pouring in. We learned that there will be an Agent Carter crossover, saw new behind-the-scenes photos, a poster, another poster, and multiple teasers. Recently, the first full trailer for the season arrived and featured a clip from an episode as well as some exciting footage. It's no wonder the show has been a hot topic on social media.

Last year, Chloe Bennet (Daisy Johnson/Quake) teased the final season will please long term fans. "I can say we are back in time, so we have to get… the whole goal is to get back to where we were," Bennet explained. "So that means traveling through a bunch of different time periods and who knows who we see on the way back, if we even get back. It's actually one of the most… season 4 and season 7 are definitely my favorite seasons of SHIELD,” she added. "For the long-term fans, it's a really big pay-up and it's really, really fun,” she teased. “When you've done six seasons and that many hours of TV, it's pretty hard on the writers to think what else do we do, and they killed it. Season seven is a really, really fun one."

Agents of SHIELD returns on May 27th.

