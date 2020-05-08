Sarah Michelle Gellar Rocks a Classic Buffy the Vampire Slayer Costume During Quarantine

✖

Due to the current pandemic, many people are finding ways to pass the time at home, including celebrities. In fact, some actors have been recreating some of their most iconic characters while stuck inside. The latest to blow our minds with an epic throwback is Sarah Michelle Gellar, who is best known for playing the titular role on Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Gellar took to Instagram yesterday to reveal that she still has the classic dress she wore in the season one finale of the series, "Prophecy Girl."

“All dressed up and no where to go. ‘I say we party’ #safeathome #prophecygirl,” Gellar wrote. Someone in the comments asked if this was “THE dress” and Gellar replied, “you know it.” Someone else asked the actor if she could model more Buffy ensembles, but she revealed, “that might be all I have.” You can check out the epic photo below:

Last year, Gellar, spoke with Buzzfeed and revealed her favorite episodes of the series. Her answers were "The Body," "The Prom," and "Hush." You can check out more from the interview here.

It was revealed a couple of years ago that a reboot of the series was in the works with series creator Joss Whedon, who was said to be developing a new version of the show with Agents of SHIELD alum Monica Owusu-Breen. While there hasn't been much news about the potential reboot since, Owusu-Breen was set to pen the script which was reportedly set to feature a black actress in the role of Buffy.

Last year, Gellar also shared a post to honor the show's anniversary. “Clearly March is a huge month in my life. 22 years ago today, the show that changed my life, debuted on a little known network, The WB. To everyone that took a chance on me and this show, thank you. And to all the fans, that watched from the beginning and to those just discovering, thank you for keeping this show and this character relevant. I am eternally grateful to be your chosen one. (Even though I was originally chosen to be Cordelia lol),” she wrote.

What do you think of Gellar's epic Buffy throwback photo? Tell us in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.