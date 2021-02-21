Buffy the Vampire Slayer Star Breaks Silence on Joss Whedon Accusations

✖

Joss Whedon has come under fire recently after Justice League star, Ray Fisher, accused the director of mistreatment on the movie's set. Fisher's decision to come forward inspired Charisma Carpenter to do the same. Carpenter played Cordelia Chase on Whedon's shows, Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel, and wrote in a statement that he "abused his power on numerous occasions." The post has caused an array of actors from Buffy and Angel to offer their support and share their own experiences. Sarah Michelle Gellar, Michelle Trachtenberg, Amber Benson, Eliza Dushku, J. August Richards, Anthony Head, and more have all made public statements in support of Carpenter. The latest person to react to the news is Nicholas Brendon, who played Xander Harris on Buffy.

According to the Independent, Brendon did a Facebook Live from a hospital room while awaiting surgery and said he "love[s]" both Carpenter and Whedon. While Brendan did say he supported Carpenter and admitted to experiencing his own troubles with Whedon, the actor is clearly trying to remain neutral.

"I mean, unless you know Joss, it’s just kinda, like… Out of this I just hope that growth comes, and healing, and then being a better person and a better people," Brendon said. "Because I think that’s what every day is about. You know what I mean? Not beating somebody up." He added, "I mean, were there transgressions? Yeah, there were. To me as well, you know what I mean?"

Brendon continued, "It’s like, I had my relationship with Joss as well. And I love him. You take, you know… for me, I took the good, I took the bad… but that’s not everybody." He added, "I love and support [her] very much and I know that story, and it’s not a kind story."

"I know my relationship with Joss and it isn't… there are many… there’s a lot of kindness. But also not, you know?" he shared. “So it’s kinda hard to give a statement when things are like that. It’s like, 'hey make a statement that’s like, my thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s families.' I don’t do that sh*t."

You can read Carpenter's original statement below:

"Joss Whedon abused his power on numerous occasions while working together on the sets of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel. While he found his misconduct amusing, it only served to intensify my performance anxiety, disempower me, and alienate me from my peers," Carpenter said. "The disturbing incidents triggered a chronic physical condition from which I still suffer. It is with a beating, heavy heart that I say I coped in isolation and, at times, destructively."

She added, "He has created hostile and toxic work environments since his early career. I know because I experienced it first-hand. Repeatedly... He was mean and biting, disparaging about others openly, and often played favourites, pitting people against one another to compete and vie for his attention and approval."

