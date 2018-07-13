‘Bull’ Actress Annabelle Attanasio Not Returning for Season 3

Bull star Annabelle Attanasio has decided to leave the hit CBS series before season three starts filming, producers said Friday.

Attanasio, the daughter of executive producer Paul Attanasio, has signed on to direct a movie. Unfortunately, the schedule conflicts with that of Bull‘s, reports TVLine.

“I’m excited to share that I have been given the opportunity to direct my first feature film, a story I’ve been shepherding for four years,” Attanasio, 25, told TVLine. “Sadly, the film conflicts with my role as Cable on Bull. CBS and the show’s producers have graciously allowed me to leave the series so I can pursue this extraordinary opportunity.”

Attanasio continued, “While I will miss Cable dearly, I am so thrilled about this new chapter in my career, and am forever grateful to the show for supporting me on my creative journey. I loved my time on the show, and feel so lucky to have the support of the show’s producers, CBS, and most of all, my unbelievable castmates.”

Attanasio played Cable McCrory, the computer expert at Trial Analysis Corporation. At the end of the season, there was no hint of Cable leaving the show, although Michael Weatherly’s titular character had a heart attack and Geneva Carr’s Marissa Morgan thought about resigning.

In a recent interview with TVInsider, Attanasio said she hoped Cable showed millennials in a positive light on TV.

“Millennials are so torn apart on TV, not that we don’t sometimes deserve it,” she said. “But Cable loves what she does, to the point of it being dangerous in that she really invests all of her time and is somewhat addicted to her work. She is a positive millennial!”

Bull stars Weatherly (NCIS) as Dr. Jason Bull, who leads TAC to his team find the right jurors for clients. It is loosely based on Dr. Phil McGraw’s early career as a trial consultant. Attanasio’s father co-created the series with McGraw.

The series also stars Freddy Rodriguez as Benny Colon, Christopher Jackson as Chunk Palmer and Jaime Lee Kirchner as Danny James.

Bull was the most-watched new drama of the 2016-2017 TV season, beating This Is Us in total viewers since it aired right after the most-watched drama on TV, NCIS. According to TVSeriesFinale, the show averaged 10.6 million live viewers and a 1.19 18-49 rating for the 2017-2018 season.

The third season will be a big test for Bull, since CBS chose to move it to Mondays at 10 p.m. ET, following the new Magnum, P.I. reboot.

Photo credit: Jojo Whilden/CBS