WWE’s Seth Rollins Reveals Injury Update (And His Target Return Date Is Pretty Far Away)

Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman implemented one of the great double crosses of all time at WrestleMania 41, moving Rollins into the top spot and positioning him for an even bigger run moving forward. That continued to be the case when Rollins recruited Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed and then won the briefcase at Money in the Bank. Unfortunately, the path to a Championship is going to be slowed a bit due to an injury Rollins suffered at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Rollins provided an update on the injury in a new interview with the Rich Eisen Show, and while he couldn’t provide an exact diagnosis yet, his response indicated that he is going to be out for a while, though he does already have his goal for a return.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rollins started out the interview by addressing the injury head-on and what led up to it during the match. “I look great. I can see myself on the monitor, and I look great, I’m not gonna lie, but underneath this monitor, I do have a leg brace on. Over in the corner are my crutches. This past Saturday, I was in a match on Saturday Night’s Main Event, a special on NBC, on Peacock. I was in a match with LA Knight and I hurt my knee. I was doing a move I do all the time. It’s a moonsault, a back flip, and in this particular instance, I was landing, not on my belly, but I was landing on my feet,” Rollins said.

Play video

“When I landed,d I felt my knee kinda pop and buckle. We got out of the match, we moved forward. Monday, I was in Birmingham, Alabama, where our specialists are at. We tried to take a look at the knee. There was some imaging; it was a little too swollen so we’re going to take another look, hopefully in a week or two here in LA to try to get something, some sort of firm diagnosis and then we can go from there,” Rollins said.

Rollins has been through this a few times before, and while he’s still waiting for exact details on the severity of the injury and what the plan will be moving forward, he does have a sense that he is going to be out of action for a while. That said, he already has his goal firmly in mind.

“I am not a doctor, I only know my body and what I feel, and what I feel is that this is going to be me out for an extended period of time. We were talking earlier off air, and it is a bummer, but look, it is what it is. Our business moves on. This isn’t the first time I’ve been injured, it won’t be the last time. I’ve always just got WrestleMania in the back of my mind. Can I make it back for WrestleMania, for WrestleMania season, for the whole thing. So that’s my brain always goes there, and I feel good about that, but beyond like a firm timeline, I just won’t know until we get a better answer on the MRI. That’s where I am with it,” Rollins said.

A Different Place

When asked how he was doing since the injury, Rollins spoke about the differences between this injury and his previous injury in 2015, which was to the same knee. “Yeah, I mean look, there’s no good time to get injured, you know. There’s no ‘oh, it’s the best time of year for this to happen’ or you know you’re not being used very much so you can take a break,” Rollins said. “But this is not my first rodeo. You know I had a very serious knee injury, same knee actually back in 2015. I was in a much different state of mind at that point in my career, where I was still feeling like I needed to work work work to get to the top.”

“Now I’m sort of at the top. I’ve had multiple injuries over the years, so I know what it feels like to take a step back, but also I have the confidence in our roster and in our team that they’re going to be able to move things forward in a way that’s entertaining,” Rollins said. “I don’t want to say they don’t need me, but like, we’re good. We’re in a good place right now, and when I come back I’ll be better than ever,” Rollins said.

When asked how this injury compares to those other injuries, Rollins went into more detail on how different a place he is in mentally these days compared to back in 2015, and he’s also looking at any silver linings to what is an unfortunate situation as well.

“Well I don’t know, again because I don’t know, I’m not a doctor. I don’t want to do their job, but it feels a lot like 2015 in the sense that kind of in story, on my way up to taking the top spot. Now when I blew my knee out in 2015 I was actually the WWE Heavyweight Champion, so that was like a heartbreaker for me, and I had just sort of reached that mountaintop. We were on the way to WrestleMania, and I felt like I was in for a really big spot that year,” Rollins said.

“This is sort of like that, but again, mentally I’m in such a different place 10 years gone. I’m more comfortable with it. I’m like trying to find the silver linings, like my daughter’s 4 and a half, like I’m going to get to spend a lot of time with her that I might not have been able to otherwise, you know because the schedule’s going to get crazy. We have a bunch of international stuff coming up, I would’ve been gone for all that, so I feel like mentally I’m in a good place. I think physically I’ll be fine to come back from it when we get into the rehab and whatever it is we’re going to end up doing with this, but I feel good man. I feel good, I don’t want to jinx it. I’m sure there’s going to be weeks where I’m miserable, but like, I feel good about it, I’m trying to find the silver linings, and everything’s going to be fine. Everything’s going to be fine, we’re good,” Rollins said.

Paul Heyman already set the table for a lengthy Rollins absence on Raw, as he said Rollins has until next June to cash in his briefcase. The focus will unquestionably be on Breakker and Reed while Rollins is away, and it also remains to be seen if Rollins will have a presence on TV even though he can’t compete in the ring. We’ll have to wait and see, but we wish Rollins all the best and hope for a speedy recovery.