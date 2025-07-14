This Is the Most Underrated Stephen King Movie (And You Can Watch It Free)

Most everybody has seen the biggest and best Stephen King adaptations. At the very least, we are all familiar with the likes of The Shining, It, The Mist, The Shawshank Redemption, The Green Mile, and numerous others. One of the most popular writers of all time has unsurprisingly inspired some of the greatest genre films of all time. That said, there are some fantastic King adaptations that have slipped through the cracks over the years, missing most fans altogether. One such film was released in 1993 and, despite being directed by horror icon George A. Romero, remains criminally under-seen and underrated.
That movie is The Dark Half, Romero’s adaptation of the King novel from 1989. The story is not just one of King’s darkest, but it’s also one of his most personal. The Dark Half revolves around an author who uses a fictional pen name for a large part of his career, and then decides to metaphorically “bury” that persona in order to move forward with his own name on his books. That entity somehow becomes real after the burial, rising from the grave and going on a killing spree.
Of course, this is directly inspired by King’s own career. He wrote under the name Richard Bachman for nearly two decades, and The Dark Half was inspired by his outing as the man behind the name.
The Dark Half was released back in 1993 and only made around $10 million at the box office, failing to even recoup its production costs. But it has slowly made more fans over time, and that will likely continue with its newest development in the world of streaming. Romero’s adaptation of The Dark Half is now available to watch for free on Tubi, giving every fan of King’s the opportunity to check it out at no cost.
Timothy Hutton pulls double duty in The Dark Half as Thad Beaumont and the evil writing entity he created, George Stark. The cast also includes Amy Madigan, Michael Rooker, and Royal Dano.
While on Tubi, fans of King’s will also want to check out the film Maximum Overdrive, which marks the author’s first and only time directing a movie.
New on Tubi This Month
Tubi’s free lineup has added a ton of new options so far in July, including major box office hits like Jurassic World and Final Destination. You can check out the full list of Tubi’s early July additions below.
