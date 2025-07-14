This Is the Most Underrated Stephen King Movie (And You Can Watch It Free)

Most everybody has seen the biggest and best Stephen King adaptations. At the very least, we are all familiar with the likes of The Shining, It, The Mist, The Shawshank Redemption, The Green Mile, and numerous others. One of the most popular writers of all time has unsurprisingly inspired some of the greatest genre films of all time. That said, there are some fantastic King adaptations that have slipped through the cracks over the years, missing most fans altogether. One such film was released in 1993 and, despite being directed by horror icon George A. Romero, remains criminally under-seen and underrated.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That movie is The Dark Half, Romero’s adaptation of the King novel from 1989. The story is not just one of King’s darkest, but it’s also one of his most personal. The Dark Half revolves around an author who uses a fictional pen name for a large part of his career, and then decides to metaphorically “bury” that persona in order to move forward with his own name on his books. That entity somehow becomes real after the burial, rising from the grave and going on a killing spree.

Of course, this is directly inspired by King’s own career. He wrote under the name Richard Bachman for nearly two decades, and The Dark Half was inspired by his outing as the man behind the name.

Play video

The Dark Half was released back in 1993 and only made around $10 million at the box office, failing to even recoup its production costs. But it has slowly made more fans over time, and that will likely continue with its newest development in the world of streaming. Romero’s adaptation of The Dark Half is now available to watch for free on Tubi, giving every fan of King’s the opportunity to check it out at no cost.

Timothy Hutton pulls double duty in The Dark Half as Thad Beaumont and the evil writing entity he created, George Stark. The cast also includes Amy Madigan, Michael Rooker, and Royal Dano.

While on Tubi, fans of King’s will also want to check out the film Maximum Overdrive, which marks the author’s first and only time directing a movie.

New on Tubi This Month

Tubi’s free lineup has added a ton of new options so far in July, including major box office hits like Jurassic World and Final Destination. You can check out the full list of Tubi’s early July additions below.

Brickleberry

Girlfriends

Hap & Leonard

How to Get Away With Murder

Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell

Kold & Windy (S1)

Major Dad

Millennials

Sanford and Son

The Jeffersons (S1 & S11)

WOW: Women of Wrestling (S2-S3)

12 Rounds

2 Guns

8 Mile

A Most Violent Year

A Time to Kill

Alice, Darling

Amadeus (Theatrical Cut)

American Honey

Anger Management (2003)

Arrival

Arthur and the Invisibles

Baby’s Day Out

Barbershop

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Baywatch (2017)

Beauty Shop

Because of Winn-Dixie

Belly

Belly 2: Millionaire Boyz Club

Blair Witch (2016)

Bones and All

Bringing Down the House Broken City

Cadillac Records

Clemency

Colombiana

Cuban Fury

Culture of Winning

Death Wish (2018)

Déjà Vu

Destroyer

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Don’t Tell a Soul

Dumb and Dumber

Escape Plan

Escape Plan 2: Hades

Escape Plan: The Extractors

Final Destination

Final Destination 2

Final Destination 3

Final Destination 5

Finding Felt

First Blood

Flashdance

Forrest Gump

Fried Green Tomatoes

Get Off My Lawn

Get On Up

Good Burger

Goon: The Last of the Enforcers

Hitman

Hitman: Agent 47

Hot Summer Nights

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

I, Robot

Jinn

Juice

Jumanji (1995)

Jumping the Broom

Jungle 2 Jungle

Jurassic World

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

Legends of the Fall

Major Dad

Minamata

Minority Report

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

No Strings Attached

Non-Stop

Obsessed (2009)

Outlaws

Pale Rider

Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension

Pet Sematary (2019)

Phenomenon

Planet 51

Pootie Tang

Pride and Glory

Pulp Fiction

Quarantine 2: Terminal

Rango

Redemption

Richie Rich

Riddick

Robocop (1987)

Robocop (2014)

Robocop 2

Robocop 3

Rye Lane

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Sicario: Day of the Soldado

Son of a Gun

Southside With You

Spotlight

Sweet Dreams

Terminator 2: Judgement Day

That Awkward Moment

The A-Team (2010)

The Benchwarmers

The Birdcage

The Cable Guy

The Captive

The Core

The Da Vinci Code

The Fate of the Furious

The Final Play

The Grey

The Hills Have Eyes

The Invisible Raptor

The Longest Yard

The Menu

The Nun (2018)

The Outsiders

The Running Man

The Secret Life of Pets 2

The Sorcerer and the White Snake

Thelma & Louise

Titanic

Top Five

Under the Silver Lake

Universal Soldier

War of the Worlds

When You Finish Saving the World

While We’re Young

Wrecked

Zola