The 7 Best Goldberg Spears in WWE (And No. 1 Will Surprise You)

Goldberg recently brought his WWE career to a close with a final showdown against Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship on Saturday Night’s Main Event. While even Goldberg admits you never say never about one more match, it seems that for the foreseeable future, we’ve seen the last Goldberg spear in a WWE ring. Over the course of his over 20-year career in both WWE and WCW (which WWE now owns), Goldberg has had an array of unforgettable spears, but there are several that stand above the rest. We’re breaking down the 7 best Goldberg spears of all time, and to be honest, you might not be expecting which moment ended up as number 1.

7. Goldberg’s Debut vs. The Rock (Monday Night Raw)

While Goldberg rocketed to success in WCW, he also enjoyed immense success in WWE, and it all started with his WWE Raw debut on March 31st in 2003. That’s when Goldberg famously interrupted The Rock’s promo and sent a clear and simple message that he wasn’t about to take a backseat to anyone.

Goldberg came in and shocked the crowd and Rock with his unexpected debut, and though he grabbed a microphone, he didn’t have much to say other than informing Rock that he was indeed “next”. Rock wasn’t having it, but he didn’t get the chance to say much else as Goldberg delivered a stellar spear to the People’s Champ, and as we’ll see later in this list, Rock’s selling of the spear is always top-notch.

6. Goldberg vs. Rocco Rock (WCW Nitro)

During Goldberg’s undefeated streak in WCW, he would take out a bevy of opponents with the spear, though one that immediately jumps to mind involves a table. During an episode of WCW Monday Nitro in 1998, Goldberg faced Rocco in a one-on-one match, and during the battle, Rocco brought a table into the ring.

He would soon live to regret that, as after positioning the table in the corner to put Goldberg through at some point, Goldberg would hit him with a thunderous spear that shattered the table and split Rocco in half. Goldberg would actually repeat this feat in 1999 on Thunder, where he put both Rocco and his Public Enemy partner Johnny Grunge through the table at the same time.

5. Goldberg vs Bobby Lashley (Crown Jewel)

The feud between Goldberg and Bobby Lashley would deliver a few memorable moments between the two powerhouse superstars, but the pinnacle of that rivalry occurred at Crown Jewel in 2021. The match was a No Holds Barred Falls Count Anywhere match and involved a host of weapons throughout. Despite the heavy use of kendo sticks, chairs, and tables, it was actually a spear from Goldberg that would steal the show, but it wasn’t any ordinary spear in the ring.

After Goldberg took out Lashley’s allies, the two met on the ramp with kendo sticks in hand, and Goldberg would win this exchange, knocking Lashley down to the floor. Instead of continuing to use the Kendo Stick, Goldberg broke it in half and then hit Lashley with a spear that knocked them both off the stage and through the tables on the floor below, giving him the win and yet another memorable spear on his resume.

4. Goldberg vs The Rock (Backlash)

Goldberg and The Rock would meet in the ring during their match at Backlash 2003, and it would end up being a showcase for the spear. Throughout the match, Goldberg would end up hitting three of them on Rocky, and each one was progressively better than the previous one.

That’s not to take away from how good the first two were either, as the first spear was an out-of-nowhere spear that Goldberg hit as he was getting off the mat. The second one was a full-range spear from the corner, and it was impressive as well. Still, the third spear was the most unforgettable, both in terms of the impact and the selling from The Rock, and you can check it out in the video above.

3. Goldberg vs. Kwee Wee (WCW Nitro)

One of the things we’ve seen Bron Breakker do quite a bit is the mid-air spear, and while Goldberg didn’t use that nearly as much as Breakker, it was a part of his arsenal. Case in point, his unforgettable spear on WCW star Kwee Wee during a Monday Nitro episode in 2000. Kwee Wee was forced to face Goldberg in a match by the WCW commissioner, and it didn’t exactly go as planned.

At one point, Kwee Wee leapt off the second rope but then instantly regretted it as Goldberg charged at him like a freight train and hit a spear as Kwee Wee was still in the air. Goldberg ranks this spear as one of the top spears of his career, too, so you know it’s in elite territory.

2. Goldberg vs. Christian (Monday Night Raw)

There have been some impressive spears from Goldberg over the years, but there’s one person who can’t help but come to mind when you think of the best spears of all time. That person would be Christian, who called out Goldberg on a 2003 episode of Monday Night Raw, leading to what is one of the best all-time spears in WWE history.

Christian taunted Goldberg and got him to dive into the ring. As Goldberg was running towards him, Christian thought it would be a good idea to grab a chair to ward him off, but he wasn’t fast enough to use it. Instead, Goldberg hit him with the spear while it was still over his head, and the impact sent the chair flying across the ring as Christian was collapsed in half. Adding to the moment was a jackhammer that left Christian out for the count, and even Goldberg acknowledges just how great Christian’s work here was.

1. Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar (WrestleMania 33)

In 2016, Goldberg came back for what has become one of my favorite runs, and one of the most shocking parts of that run was when he steamrolled Lesnar at Survivor Series. They would clash again in 2017 at WrestleMania 33, and this time around, the match was for the Universal Championship, which only raised the stakes that much higher.

This time, things were more evenly matched, with Lesnar hitting a number of German suplexes before getting hit yet again with two spears. That set the stage for the most brutal spear ever, and you can see some of the inspiration for Breakker’s famous spears in this as well. Goldberg waited for Lesnar to get to the right spot and then picked up a head of steam before spearing Lesnar through the barricade and shattering it in the process. Lesnar always took Goldberg’s spear in epic fashion, but this was easily the one that stands out the most.

Alright, those are my top 7, and let me know what you think and what your top 7 would be in the comments. You can talk all things wrestling with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!