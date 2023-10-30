Captain Nemo Series Nautilus Picked up From Disney by AMC

The voyage of Nautilus is going to continue on. On Monday, reports revealed that the upcoming series, which serves as a prequel to Jules Verne's iconic novel Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea, has been picked up by AMC Networks. The series was originally commissioned and produced for Disney+, before being scrapped at the streamer earlier this year due to a variety of cost-cutting initiatives. Now, Nautilus will be airing as a special event series on AMC and the AMC+ streaming service at some point in 2024. Production on Nautilus' ten-episode first season had already been completed prior to Disney+ shelving the series.

"Nautilus is a big, sweeping drama that is sure to appeal to fans of our Anne Rice Immortal Universe and other buzzy and fan-forward series like Orphan Black: Echoes," Ben Davis, executive vice president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios, said in a statement. "We are looking forward to bringing it to AMC+ and AMC as a special television event next year."

"I am hugely excited that the efforts of everyone involved in the making of the show will be seen on such a prestigious network," writer and executive producer James Dormer added.

"We are so thrilled to present the epic adventures of Captain Nemo and his legendary submarine The Nautilus alongside the other incredible AMC universes," producers Xavier Marchand and Anand Tucker echoed. "The series will take viewers on a breathtaking journey with Nemo and his crew, battling terrifying creatures and the dark forces of the British Empire."

What Is Nautilus About?

Nautilus will follow Captain Nemo (Shazad Latif), an Indian Prince robbed of his birthright and family, a prisoner of the East India Mercantile Company and a man bent on revenge against the forces that have taken everything from him.

The series also stars Georgia Flood as Humility Lucas, Thierry Frémont as Gustave Benoit, Pacharo Mzembe as Boniface, Arlo Green as Turan, Tyrone Ngatai as Kai, Ling Cooper Tang as Suyin, Andrew Shaw as Jiacomo, Ashan Kumar as Ranbir, Chum Ehelepola as Jagadish, Céline Menville as Loti, Kayden Price as Blaster, Damien Garvey as Director Crawley, Richard E. Grant as the leader of Karajaan, Muki Zubis as Casamir, Benedict Hardie as Cuff, Jacob Collins-Levy as Captain Youngblood, and Luke Arnold as Captain Billy Millais.

What Shows Has Disney+ Cancelled?

In recent years, Disney+ has cancelled (and in some cases, entirely erased) some of its original programming. This list includes The Mysterious Benedict Society, National Treasure: Edge of History, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, Doogie Howser, M.D., Big Shot, Turner & Hooch, Diary of a Future President, and the television spinoff of Willow. Hulu, which is owned by Disney, also pulled Y: The Last Man, Dollface, The Hot Zone, Maggie, Pistol, and Little Demon. It has also pulled some original movies from its service, such as Crater.

