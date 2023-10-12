Orphan Black: Echoes Trailer Released by AMC

Clone Club, it's time to go back down the rabbit hole. Today, ahead of AMC's panel at New York Comic-Con, the network officially unveiled the first trailer for Orphan Black: Echoes, the highly-anticipated television spinoff to BBC America and Space's Orphan Black. Orphan Black originally aired from 2013 through 2017, and followed a number of genetically-identical clones portrayed by Tatiana Maslany. Over the years, Orphan Black became appointment television for the show's legion of fans, with Maslany ultimately earning a Best Actress Emmy award for her performances.

"Orphan Black had a remarkable run on BBC America, attracting millions of dedicated and highly engaged fans, captivated by a smart and engrossing story and a star-making and Emmy-winning performance by Tatiana Maslany," said AMC Studios and AMC Networks entertainment president Dan McDermott. "We can't wait to dive back in with Anna, John, and our partners at Boat Rocker and deliver an all-new version of this rich world that is worthy of the Clone Club."

What Is Orphan Black: Echoes About?



Orphan Black: Echoes follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other's lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unraveling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal. Krysten Ritter will star as Lucy, a woman who has an unimaginable origin story and is trying to find her place in the world. Anna Fishko will serve as showrunner and writer of Orphan Black: Echoes, while series co-creator John Fawcett will return as an executive producer and director. The series also stars Keeley Hawes, Amanda Fix, and Avon Jogia.

"I also appreciate that it's an existing franchise," Ritter previously said of working on the show. "There's so much TV; it's so hard to launch new shows, and this is a cool opportunity to do this next installation in the franchise. It's wildly different. There are going to be Easter eggs, but it's really a completely new story, new everything. But the first one was so good; it's a really interesting, cool world to walk into."

Will There Be Other Orphan Black Spinoffs?

Earlier this year, Boat Rocker Studios president of kids and family Jon Rutherford teased what fans can expect from Echoes, and also revealed that it is "100% our goal" to create even more spinoff series, especially if the first spinoff proves successful.

"We see this as a first instalment in the new universe and AMC shares our vision," Rutherford explained. "It has a lot of experience in this area with franchises like The Walking Dead and Breaking Bad."

"There has always been strong interest in going back into the Orphan Black universe on both sides [AMC and Boat Rocker], but it was about finding the right creative dynamic to take the franchise forward," Rutherford said elsewhere in the interview. "There are several different paths it could have gone down, but Anna's solution is the perfect starting point to continue the story."

Orphan Black: Echoes is set to debut at some point in 2023 on AMC.