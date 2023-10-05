Bryan Fuller, AMC, and Shudder Sued for Sexual Harassment by Queer for Fear Producer

Hannibal creator Bryan Fuller, along with AMC Networks, streaming service Shudder, and production company Steakhaus Productions, have had a sexual harassment lawsuit filed against them in the Superior Court of California. In the suit, first reported by Deadline, Sam Wineman, a former director on the Queer for Fear documentary series, alleges that Fuller "cultivated and maintained a hostile work environment as a result of harassment, discrimination, sexual harassment, sexual assault, and retaliation from the years 2020 to 2022" during work on the four-episode series. Credited as both a producer and director on the series, Wineman's complaint reveals alleged details of Fuller's conduct during production which included "unlawful behavior and comments," including mocking the idea of his alleged behavior being reported, plus creating "a constant fear for job safety."

The complaint further alleges that Fuller "sexually assaulted" Wineman "several times" throughout the production of the Queer for Fear series. It goes on to allege that Fuller "frequently brought up his penis" along with other sexually explicit remarks about actors, movies, and more, both while at work and off the clock. In addition to specific instances of text messages and verbal harassment that are noted, the complaint further alleges that Fuller took part in "relentless verbal harassment."

One section alleges "Whenever Mr. Fuller perceived anything Plaintiff did as rejection, he retaliated by denying creative requests, sabotaging shots, heckling interviewees, storming off set, and ignoring Plaintiff, sometimes for weeks." Wineman's complaint also alleges that he was removed from the project four weeks after reporting him to producers and to AMC. He also allegedly had his credits reduced by Bryan Fuller in the final version of Queer for Fear that aired on the streaming network in "a final act of retaliation."

The complaint, which asks for a jury trial, concludes with asking for "general damages for emotional distress and mental anguish in a sum according to proof," as a well as "special damages," "punitive damages in an amount sufficient to punish and make an example out of all individual defendants," and "such other and further relief as this Court may deem just and proper."

In a statement to Deadline, Bryan Fuller's lawyer Bryan Freedman denied the allegations and revealed an intention to file a countersuit against Wineman for defamation. He adds: "There is documented evidence which completely disproves the allegations against Bryan Fuller. Wineman created this fictitious story long after his gross incompetence necessitated his removal in an effort to extort AMC, Shudder, Steakhaus and Bryan Fuller. He never raised any allegation of wrongdoing prior to his removal because he knew that this was absolute garbage. Sam Wineman just made the biggest mistake of his life and once the evidence comes out, he will forever be known as a pathological liar. Rest assured; a malicious prosecution lawsuit aimed directly at him is coming soon."

Fuller previously made a name for himself with work on hit television shows Dead Like Me, Heroes, and Pushing Daisies. His revival of Hannibal as a TV series pushed him into the mainstream and made him a household name in the horror fandom. He would go on to initially develop Star Trek: Discovery, which was just one of many TV shows he became attached to but eventually departed (others including American Gods and The Vampire Chronicles). Recently Fuller was linked to a remake of Stephen King's Christine as well as a Friday the 13th TV series called Crystal Lake.

