Cartoon Network Reveals New Look At Craig of the Creek Season 4

Craig of the Creek is getting another Season according to a new announcement from Cartoon Network. After the multi-part war to end last season, the kids of the creek are looking for the heart of the forest. The Green Poncho is back to work alongside them as well. (Being that his main goal of protecting the section of the creek that Craig and his friends call home from King Xavier.) Fans of the show are elated to hear this news after things were left a bit murky at the end of last season. Series creators Matt Burnett and Ben Levin have done a wonderful job of crafting a series that feels fantastical but still has down-to-Earth constraints. They previously spoke to Comicbook.com about achieving that balance.

After winning back The Creek, Omar aka Green Poncho teams up with the Creek Kids to find the Heart of the Forest 💖🌳 NEW #CraigoftheCreek SEASON 4 coming soon to #CartoonNetwork! pic.twitter.com/QNemqMC7UT — Cartoon Network (@cartoonnetwork) July 24, 2021

“It takes place in a much more grounded world and they can never get too crazy, and there's more rules to reality than there are to something of your own creation, so we've had to play within certain parameters in terms of the stakes,” Burnett said. “The risks that the characters are in, it's never that they're gonna fight a giant monster that's going to eat them, but we still want it to have the feeling of watching an episode with those kinds of stakes, so it's trying to find clever ways to impart that drama through these young kids in a very grounded reality.”

Levin added, “What Matt is saying, as writers, what you look for in a story is conflict, and so the conflict in this show, yeah, can't be monsters, it's gotta be something else though that the kids care about, so that's one thing that makes it a little different is it's not magical conflicts.”

“I think that when you have a grounded show of kids using the objects around them to make their armor and costumes and fun contraptions, as a kid watching, I think you're really inspired to look at your own world differently and feel like there's something magical about the real world that you live in, because it is reflected like that in the cartoon,” he continued.

