New Series Tiny Toons Looniversity Announced for HBO Max and Cartoon Network

The Tiny Toons are officially returning to your television. On Wednesday, it was announced that Warner Bros. Animation and Amblin Television are creating a new revival of the series, which will be called Tiny Toons Looniversity. The half-hour animated comedy series is set to debut on both HBO Max and Cartoon Network, and has been given a two-season straight-to-series order. The series is expected to feature the return of characters from the original Tiny Toon Adventures series, which aired from 1990 to 1992. As the name would suggest, Tiny Toons Looniversity will see the characters returning to Acme Looniversity, in hopes of learning whatever it takes to become the next generation of Looney Tunes.

Babs, Buster Bunny and the rest of the gang follow their comedic ambitions all the way to Acme Looniversity, the esteemed institution of higher hijinx learning, where young dreamers become professional toons. Here they form long-lasting friendships with one another and perfect their cartoony craft while studying under the greatest cartoon characters in history, the Looney Tunes.

“Tiny Toons Looniversity will capture all the clever, subversive and smart humor that made Tiny Toon Adventures such a standout series,” Tom Ascheim, President, Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics (GKYAC), said in a statement. “Fans old and new will love to laugh at and with these characters all over again.”

Steven Spielberg is expected to return as an executive producer, with executive producers on the series also including Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios president Sam Register, and Amblin Television Co-Presidents Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank. The series will be showrun and co-executive produced by Erin Gibson, who is best known for the Throwing Shade podcast. Adventure Time's Nate Cash will also serve as co-executive producer.

“For many kids, Tiny Toons was their introduction to the world of Looney Tunes and, over time, Buster, Babs, Plucky and all the characters grew to be just as beloved by an entirely new generation," Register added. "The continuation of our great creative partnership with Amblin Television will bring these characters back for fans of all ages to enjoy.”

“These smart, hilarious and cheeky characters have left an indelible impression on the childhoods of so many," Frank and Falvey echoed. "We’re thrilled to be able to continue our relationship with Warner Bros. Animation, HBO Max, and Cartoon Network to reimagine the Tiny Toons for new audiences, and we know that fans of the original series will be just as excited to share the show with their children as they will be to revisit a childhood favorite.”

This news comes as another Warner/Amblin co-production, a revival of Animaniacs, is set to hit Hulu in November.

