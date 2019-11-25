CBS All Access to Add Nickelodeon Children’s Programming

In the first outward act of synergy to come from the merger of CBS and Viacom into ViacomCBS, content from Viacom’s Nickelodeon will join the CBS All Access library. The companies made the announcement today, at about the same time that the new Danger Mouse series from Boat Rocker Studios and Cloud With a Chance of Meatballs series from WildBrain became available to stream via CBS All Access. Nickelodeon’s catalog of children’s content should help diversify the offerings of CBS All Access, which has thus far been aimed at older audiences. The streaming service’s children’s offerings will continue to grow in January when it begins adding more than 1,000 episodes of children’s television. including the original Danger Mouse, The Adventures of Paddington Bear, Inspector Gadget, Madeline, Bob the Builder, and more.

“Bringing children’s programming to CBS All Access is a significant step toward providing even more value for our subscribers and now for their children as well,” said Marc DeBevoise, President and COO, CBS Interactive. “We’re bringing to market a fantastic roster of exclusive originals along with a library of marquee series for families, and we look forward to continuing to expand our children’s programming offering, especially with the future addition of incredible programming from Nickelodeon.”

CBS All Access’s children’s programming will be available commercial-free. Parental controls are available for the service via CBS.com, the CBS app for iOS and Android, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Roku and Xbox One, with more devices to come.

This announcement comes not long after Viacom announced a deal with Netflix to create new content based on established Nickelodeon properties, including the ever-popular SpongeBob Squarepants. The deal was valued at around $200 million.

CBS All Access is home to the growing library of modern Star Trek television series, including Star Trek: Discovery and the upcoming Star Trek: Picard and Star Trek: Lower Decks. In February, CBS announced it is developing a new Star Trek animated series aimed at children for the Nickelodeon cable network.

“Today marks an important day for CBS and Viacom, as we unite our complementary assets and capabilities and become one of only a few companies with the breadth and depth of content and reach to shape the future of our industry,” said Viacom CEO Bob Bakish in August, after making the merger plans official. “Our unique ability to produce premium and popular content for global audiences at scale – for our own platforms and for our partners around the world – will enable us to maximize our business for today, while positioning us to lead for years to come. As we look to the future, I couldn’t be more excited about the opportunities ahead for the combined company and all of our stakeholders – including consumers, the creative community, commercial partners, employees and, of course, our shareholders.”

