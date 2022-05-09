CBS Renews All Three FBI Shows for Two Additional Seasons

✖

CBS' FBI universe of shows are sticking around for a while. On Monday, it was announced that the network has renewed FBI, FBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted for two additional seasons, beginning with the 2022-2023 broadcast season. This means that FBI will return for Seasons 5 and 6, FBI: Most Wanted will return for Seasons 4 and 5, and FBI: International will return for Seasons 2 and 3. The series have been a key part of the network's lineup, with the "FBI Tuesdays" block delivering over 1.4 million viewers.

"The FBIs are one of the most successful brands in the entire TV landscape and a powerful cornerstone of our #1 lineup," Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement. "They've attracted a dedicated, loyal fan base, thanks to the extraordinary vision of executive producer Dick Wolf and the talents of all three outstanding casts and creative teams. I know we and our viewers look forward to two additional seasons of engaging, heroic stories."

"Everybody who works on these three shows is over the moon about the multi-year pickups," Dick Wolf, executive producer and FBI brand creator, echoed. "We are all incredibly grateful to CBS and our partners at Universal Television and CBS Studios. And I personally would like to thank the incredible casts, talented writers and dedicated producers, not to mention three crews who never missed an airdate despite the difficulties of producing full seasons during the COVID-19 pandemic."

FBI follows an elite team of experts who work at the New York City office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The first-class agents work to ensure the safety of all United States citizens and tenaciously investigate cases of tremendous magnitude, including terrorism, organized crime, and counterintelligence. The series stars Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, Alana De La Garza, John Boyd, and Katherine Renee Turner.

FBI: Most Wanted follows the branch's fugitive task force, which relentlessly tracks and captures the notorious and dangerous criminals on the Bureau's most wanted list. The series stars Dylan McDermott, Alexa Davalos, Roxy Sternberg, Keisha Castle-Hughes and Miguel Gomez.

FBI: International follows the elite agents of the FBI's International division as they travel the world with the mission of protecting Americans wherever they may be. The series stars Luke Kleintank, Heida Reed, Carter Redwood, Vinessa Vidotto and Christiane Paul.

