CBS Releases First Promo of New Comedy ‘The Neighborhood’

CBS’ new comedy The Neighborhood, set to premiere on Oct. 1, released its first teaser starring actress Beth Behrs (2 Broke Girls) and Max Greenfield (New Girl).

The show, starring Cedric The Entertainer, originally had Josh Lawson (House of Lies) and Dreama Walker (Don’t Trust the B— In Apartment 23) as a married couple who move to a predominately black neighborhood in Los Angeles. News of Greenfield replacing Lawson broke in May, while TVLine reported Behrs taking over for Walker in June after her pilot, Our People, was not picked up.

As a result the pilot for the series had to be re-shot.

The clip shows the couple meeting Calvin Butler (Cedric) and his family.

“This is a black neighborhood,” Butler says in the teaser. “Built to celebrate what makes this neighborhood special.”

“Which is?” a character asks, to which Butler emphatically responds, “Me!”

As the couple introduce their son Grover (Hank Greenspan), Butler is taken aback.

“Grover? Grover Johnson?” he asks aloud.

The cast also includes Tichina Arnold and Christian Camargo, James Burrows will direct, while Jim Reynolds will serve as the show’s writer.

CBS’ other new programs for the Fall 2018 television season includes a revival of Murphy Brown; a reboot of Magnum P.I.; the Nina Dobrev and Tone Bell comedy Fam, a new project from Law & Order creator Dick Wolf titled FBI; the Ava DuVernay and Greg Berlanti project The Red Line; the Damon Wayans Jr. comedy Happy Together; the spiritual drama God Friended Me; and, the military drama The Code.

The network is looking for a pair of big winners in its returning classics in Magnum P.I. and Murphy Brown. The latter released its first trailer back in May.

“As its 30th anniversary approaches, Murphy Brown returns to a world of cable news, social media, fake news and a very different political and cultural climate,” CBS said in statement when the revival was announced.

The show will feature its original creator Diane English and a number of original cast members including Faith Ford, Grant Shaild and Joe Regalbuto. Jake McDorman (Greek) will play Brown’s adult son and Tyne Daly (Cagney & Lacey) will play the role of Phyllis, the sister of the late Pat Corley’s character Phil.

A trailer for Magnum P.I. also released in May, starring Jay Hernandez as the new Thomas Sullivan Magnum IV, famously played by Tom Selleck in the 1980s series. Perdidta Weeks (Ready Player One) and Zachary Knighton (LA to Vegas) will also star in the series.