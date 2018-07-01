‘Champions’ Star Anders Holm Reacts to Cancellation News

Actor Anders Holm is breaking his silence in the wake of NBC cancelling his sitcom, Champions, after only one season.

Holm, who is best known for his role on Workaholics, played the sitcom’s lead character Vince, a gym owner who unexpectedly had to take care of his newly discovered teenage son.

NBC pulled the plug on the series Friday, but are hoping to shop it to other networks or streaming services. However, Holm appeared to take the defeat in stride over on his Twitter account on Friday.

The actor shared The Hollywood Reporter‘s story about the cancellation and added a kind-hearted tribute, paired with a small joke.

“Well dammit. So many good times, so many good jokes, so many good folks…” Holms wrote. “Anybody need a dog walker?”

Holm’s message was greeted with a load of sad but encouraging messages from fans.

Many lamented the end of the short-lived show, but also complimented Holm and the company’s talents.

“NOOOOO! Anders and everyone, I am SO sorry,” one fan wrote. “I genuinely loved this show. Solid cast breaking the toxic concepts of masculinity and showing unconditional love while making everyone laugh. I’m super bummed.”

Some also took a jab at NBC canceling Champions, which also featured Mindy Kaling and J. J. Totah, and lumped the decision in with other networks’ decision to cut shows with diverse casts.

“Seems to be a trend on network tv of canceling family sitcoms with diverse characters,” one fan wrote. “(ABC’s) Alex Inc. was cancelled too. The common denominator? Brown characters. … Disappointing. We need this diversity on TV now more than ever.”

Holm is the only member of the main Champions cast to acknowledge the cancellation. Kaling, Totah, Andy Favreau, Mouzam Makkar and Fortune Feimster have not spoken out about the show’s demise as of press time.