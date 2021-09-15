A Charlie Brown Christmas Soundtrack Getting Limited-Edition Cassette Tape Release

Few holiday specials are as iconic and beloved as A Charlie Brown Christmas, as many households view the special on an annual basis, with part of its appeal being the charming music from the Vince Guaraldi Trio. Craft Recordings confirmed earlier this year that it would be releasing a limited-edition vinyl of the soundtrack, with Craft confirming today that they are embracing the format that many households enjoyed the music on for years, releasing the soundtrack on a limited-edition cassette tape. This collectible silver cassette tape is available for pre-order now and is set to be officially released on November 5th.

Per press release, “The cassette serves as a companion piece to the recently announced ‘Silver Foil’ vinyl edition of A Charlie Brown Christmas, which reimagines the album’s classic white cover with a stunning, embossed silver foil jacket. Available October 1st, the limited pressing can be found in several vinyl color variants at select retailers, while fans can pre-order a festive glitter-infused clear vinyl edition exclusively on Craft Recordings’ official store.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“On December 9, 1965, A Charlie Brown Christmas aired on TV screens across America and instantly captured the hearts and ears of a generation. Bolstering the animated special, based on Charles M. Schulz’s immensely popular PEANUTS comic strip, was an engaging score from Bay Area jazz artist Vince Guaraldi, who brought characters like Charlie Brown, Lucy, and Snoopy to life through his evocative cues.

“Working primarily with bassist Fred Marshall and drummer Jerry Granelli, Guaraldi paired inspired interpretations of traditional holiday fare (‘O Tannenbaum,’ ‘Hark, the Herald Angels Sing,’ and ‘What Child Is This’) with original compositions, including the instantly recognizable ‘Linus and Lucy’ theme, ‘Skating,’ and ‘Christmas Time Is Here.’ The latter song, available as both an instrumental and vocal track, featured young choral singers from St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in San Rafael, CA.”

The cassette tape’s tracklist is as follows:

Side A

O Tannenbaum What Child Is This My Little Drum Linus & Lucy Christmas Time Is Here (instrumental)

Side B

Christmas Time Is Here (vocal) Skating Hark, The Herald Angels Sing Christmas Is Coming Für Elise The Christmas Song Greensleeves

This collectible silver cassette tape is available for pre-order now and is set to be officially released on November 5th.

Will you be grabbing your own collectible cassette tape? Let us know in the comments below!