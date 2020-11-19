The Rockefeller Christmas Tree Just Went Up and It Is Very Sad, But It's 2020 So What Can You Do
The 2020 Christmas tree that arrived at 30 Rockefeller Center in Manhattan today was...well, there's really no other way to explain it except to say that it's perfect for 2020. Over the weekend, the tree -- a 75-foot-tall native of the upstate New York city of Oneonta, arrived at 30 Rock and was lowered into place on a crane. The Norway spruce is a little rough around the edges, though, with a number of bare limbs on the bottom and a stature that lists heavily in one direction. Unsurprisingly, New Yorkers started posting images to social media, and everyone just kind of shrugged, said "Well, it's 2020," and made jokes.
The most popular genre of joke? Comparisons to A Charlie Brown Christmas, in which Charlie Brown memorably feels bad for a scrawny tree and buys it instead of a nicer one, frustrating the rest of the Peanuts cast.
But there were more general jokes, particularly as it pertains to 2020, a year when everything that can go wrong, has, whether it's economic calamity, a global pandemic that has killed hundreds of thousands, or a US Presidential election that is still going two weeks after the votes were cast.
A little bit of good news, though: there was a small owl who, apparently, stowed away from Oneonta and made the 170-mile trek to New York, and was rescued by workers at Rockefeller Center.
You can se some of our favorite tweets about the tree below!
It didn't have to be this way
Ladies and Gentlemen - the Christmas tree has arrived at Rockefeller Center in NYC. Left pic is how it looked when it was cut down. Right pic is how it arrived.— 💙 Depoetic (@Depoetic) November 17, 2020
Welcome to 2020. pic.twitter.com/bKSq87BVP1
Trying its best
BE NICE TO THE ROCKEFELLER CENTER CHRISTMAS TREE, IT’S TRYING ITS BEST! pic.twitter.com/NgOX1PiQgw— j o r d a n (@sassyzeni) November 17, 2020
You could see it coming early on
THE ROCK TREE IS HERE! The arrival of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree officially ushers in the holiday season in New York City. The NYPD tweeted Friday night showing the tree being escorted on the streets of Manhattan. https://t.co/UZAszjTuuw pic.twitter.com/IzRr4okYr6— Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) November 14, 2020
Lord of the Rings
The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, ladies and gentlemen! Let’s give 2020 a round of applause. pic.twitter.com/kRt8qCNudo— Liam Stack (@liamstack) November 17, 2020
The 2020 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree looks like one of those really old tree people in “Lord of the Rings” that just wanders off into the forest to die— Liam Stack (@liamstack) November 17, 2020
Hold my beer
Charlie Brown: I have the saddest Christmas Tree.— Emily Brandwin (@CIAspygirl) November 17, 2020
Rockefeller Center: Hold my beer. https://t.co/OexnJvaf86
The 2020 haircut
In true 2020 form, the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree looks like it tried to cut its own hair pic.twitter.com/HEV0OImQ7u— Chris Ryan 🏳️🌈 (@HiChrisRyan) November 15, 2020
The dog ate my homework (and peed on my tree)
the christmas tree for rockefeller center looks like they forgot there was an assignment due and this was the best they could find pic.twitter.com/Pset0aW9EW— blake 🍄🪐 (@blakewillsonn) November 18, 2020
Also, there's an owl
I don't even think that Charlie Brown can fix up this Christmas Tree for 2020 Rockefeller Center NY. This is the look of Christmas 2020. https://t.co/wjnkOerOHm@DigFolkProj @lynneSmcneill #Fa20Folk6770— Steven Merrell (@StevenMerrell5) November 19, 2020
Let it be
The Rockefeller Center tree has been through more than enough, man. Let it be.— jabberwoCKY (@syntaxjunkie) November 19, 2020
Christmastime is here
Let’s take a live shot at this year’s Christmas tree over at Rockefeller Center. pic.twitter.com/wgXo6SLk6v— R (@RDin1114) November 19, 2020