The Rockefeller Christmas Tree Just Went Up and It Is Very Sad, But It's 2020 So What Can You Do

The 2020 Christmas tree that arrived at 30 Rockefeller Center in Manhattan today was...well, there's really no other way to explain it except to say that it's perfect for 2020. Over the weekend, the tree -- a 75-foot-tall native of the upstate New York city of Oneonta, arrived at 30 Rock and was lowered into place on a crane. The Norway spruce is a little rough around the edges, though, with a number of bare limbs on the bottom and a stature that lists heavily in one direction. Unsurprisingly, New Yorkers started posting images to social media, and everyone just kind of shrugged, said "Well, it's 2020," and made jokes.

The most popular genre of joke? Comparisons to A Charlie Brown Christmas, in which Charlie Brown memorably feels bad for a scrawny tree and buys it instead of a nicer one, frustrating the rest of the Peanuts cast.

But there were more general jokes, particularly as it pertains to 2020, a year when everything that can go wrong, has, whether it's economic calamity, a global pandemic that has killed hundreds of thousands, or a US Presidential election that is still going two weeks after the votes were cast.

A little bit of good news, though: there was a small owl who, apparently, stowed away from Oneonta and made the 170-mile trek to New York, and was rescued by workers at Rockefeller Center.

You can se some of our favorite tweets about the tree below!