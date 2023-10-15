Marvel's Charlie Cox Spotted at NYCC in Surprising Cosplay

Since Daredevil: Born Again paused production earlier this year as a result of two Hollywood strikes, the likes of Charlie Cox and company found themselves with plenty of time on their hands. Over the weekend, Cox himself took to New York Comic Con to check out the sights at one of the country's largest conventions. Since SAG-AFTRA is still on strike, Cox wasn't at the convention in any official capacity but rather, as a regular guest wandering the show floor.

According to one Daredevil fan, Cox noticed her Elektra cosplay and the two managed to get a picture together. Furthermore, if you zoom in close enough, you can even see Cox wearing a lanyard from #SavedDaredevil, the fan movement that formed after Netflix's Daredevil was cancelled after three seasons.

meeting Charlie Cox when I’m cosplaying as Elektra and he’s cosplaying as Bluey was not how I thought this would happen, but the universe sure is mysterious pic.twitter.com/EavO80DwcE — hailee 👻🎃 (@hails1997) October 14, 2023

Daredevil: Born Again has been in the news as of late not because it has been able to restart production, but because Marvel Studios is overhauling the creators involved in the show.

When asked about showrunners, Marvel's head of streaming Brad Winderbaum said, "It's a term we've not only grown comfortable with but also learned to embrace… We need executives that are dedicated to this medium, that are going to focus on streaming, focus on television, because they are two different forms."

"We're trying to marry the Marvel culture with the traditional television culture," Winderbaum added elsewhere in the piece. "It comes down to, 'How can we tell stories in television that honor what's so great about the source material?'"

