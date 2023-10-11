Marvel TV Overhauls Creative Approach After Major Daredevil Setback

Marvel Studios is making some sweeping changes to how they make television after some recent setbacks with Daredevil: Born Again. A new piece from The Hollywood Reporter says that the company is re-evaluating basically the entire Disney+ TV wing of their operation. After letting go of head writers Chris Ord and Matt Corman, the also parted ways with the directors of Daredevil: Born Again. Now, Marvel Studios is reported to be leaning more heavily on TV showrunners for their upcoming titles. Previously, Marvel used film executives to run its series. That caused problems as fans and critics wanted more interconnectivity, and at the same time more time with the characters. The limited series model seems to be on-hold for the moment as everything gets retooled.

When asked about showrunners, Marvel's head of streaming Brad Winderbaum said, "It's a term we've not only grown comfortable with but also learned to embrace… We need executives that are dedicated to this medium, that are going to focus on streaming, focus on television, because they are two different forms."

"We're trying to marry the Marvel culture with the traditional television culture," Winderbaum added elsewhere in the piece. "It comes down to, 'How can we tell stories in television that honor what's so great about the source material?'"

Marvel Studios Slowing Down MCU Show Pacing

Earlier this year, Kevin Feige indicated that Marvel Studios would be tapping the breaks on introducing so many Marvel TV shows in such a short span. He talked to EW about the number of projects announced for Phase 5 so far and indicated that slowing down might be necessary. As people have become more constricted by the streaming environment, paying for all the services has become untenable. Along with that, the sheer number of shows on all these combined platforms has made it harder to break through in the larger pop culture conversation.

"I do think one of the powerful aspects of being at Marvel Studios is having these films and shows hit the zeitgeist. It is harder to hit the zeitgeist when there's so much product out there – and so much 'content,' as they say, which is a word that I hate," Feige laughed. "But we want Marvel Studios and the MCU projects to really stand out and stand above. So, people will see that as we get further into Phase 5 and 6. The pace at which we're putting out the Disney+ shows will change so they can each get a chance to shine."

MCU Phase 5 Continues With Loki Season 2

"Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 6th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing."

"Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe."

