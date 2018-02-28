Rupert Evans Cast As The New SPOILER In Charmed Reboot

The Charmed reboot is moving right along, and it seems they’ve just found their whitelighter.

Man in the High Castle star Rupert Evans has been cast in the reboot as Harry, described as a handsome and grandiose professor and “a raconteur with an infuriating charm and a mysterious interest in the three sisters.” TV Line indicates the part will be the reboot’s version of Leo, but the description also kind of suggests it could be Cole as well.

Both characters are handsome and could take on professor roles, as Leo does later in the series. Both are charming as well, and both easily fit that “mysterious interest in the three sisters” line. Harry will most likely be the show’s resident whitelighter, but we wouldn’t be surprised if he ends up laying the show’s version of cole.

Leo is assigned to the charmed ones as their protector and ends up falling for and marrying the middle sister Piper. They end up having three children, though this show will likely change some things up to keep things interesting.

The show also recently cast Melonie Diaz as Mel Pruitt, as well Ser’Darius Blain in the role of Galvin, Macy’s too good to be true boyfriend.

As for the rest of the show, CW describes it as “this fierce, funny, feminist reboot of the original series centers on three sisters in a college town who discover they are witches. Between vanquishing supernatural demons, tearing down the patriarchy, and maintaining familial bonds, a witch’s work is never done.”

While there are plenty of fans interested in the new take on the franchise, others haven’t been so kind, including stars from the original incarnation. It remains to be seen if the new series can win those critics over.

The new series is being developed by Jane the Virgin creator Urman along with Jessica O’Toole and Amy Rardin, who are listed as executive producers. Ben Silverman and Brad Silberling are also listed as executive producers on the project.

There is currently no release date for the Charmed reboot, but it will air on the CW later this year.