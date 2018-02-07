Charmed: New Casting Breakdowns Reveal New Sisters & LGBT Twist

The Charmed reboot seems to be moving forward, and now we have some big details on the new sisters.

The original Charmed series featured Prue, Piper, and Phoebe (and eventually Paige), but the new series will seemingly feature three new sisters according to new casting breakdowns (via TV Line). The new sisters are Macy, Mel, and Madison, and while they’re not included in the breakdowns, casting is also evidently underway for the Whitelighter Harry (Leo), Macy’s boyfriend Galvin, and Madison’s “sensitive loner” ex-boyfriend Brian.

You’ll also notice that Mel Pruitt is described as “in her mid-20s and a lesbian”, which will be a change from the original trio as well. That might not be the only change either, as the casting announcement also includes a line that “all ethnicities” are being pursued for the roles.

You can check out the casting descriptions for yourself below.

“MACY | A witty, intense science nerd, Macy — who is in her late 20s — is a Ph.D. in quantum physics who’s moving with her boyfriend Galvin to Hilltowne, Michigan, to work in the university lab. Macy has reason to believe that she is the sister of Mel and Madison. Her power is telekinesis.”

“MEL PRUITT | A strong-willed feminist, she feels deeply and is a bit controlling. Mel — who is in her mid 20s and a lesbian — is the sister of Madison. In the wake of a tragic accident, the grieving Mel becomes angry, defiantly unkempt, even violent, pushing away those who might help her, including her girlfriend, Detective Soo Jin. Mel’s power is time-freezing.”

“MADISON PRUITT | Mel’s younger sister (she’s 18-ish), an athletic (pilates, cheerleading) college student pledging a sorority, Madison is the opposite of her feminist sister with a desire to fit in. Madison is horrified to learn she is a witch. Her power is hearing people’s thoughts.”

The new series is being developed by Jane the Virgin creator Urman along with Jessica O’Toole and Amy Rardin, who are listed as executive producers. Ben Silverman and Brad Silberling are also listed as executive producers on the project.