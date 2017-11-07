Check Out Josie and the Pussycats Playing ‘Rent’s “Out” on ‘Riverdale’

The CW has released a clip from tomorrow night’s episode of Riverdale, titled “Chapter Eighteen: When A Stranger Calls.”

The clip features Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray), Melody Valentine (Asha Bromfield), Valerie Brown (Hayley Law), and Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) performing as Josie the the Pussycats.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I felt great! I love musical theater,” Murray told a group of reporters on set Monday. “I don’t know Rent very well, but that was one song I was dying to learn, because I don’t know it that well. And it was so much fun to sing and perform because it was a different kind of performance. When you’re just singing rock songs or songs you hear on the radio, it’s a different vibe. But to actually embody a character and sing these words, it was really exhilarating. I would really like to do more of that.”

The song? “Out Tonight,” from the long-running Broadway show Rent.

“Out Tonight” was first performed by Daphne Rubin-Vega, who originated the role of Mimi Marquez on stage. The show, written and composed by the late Jonathan Larson, received a Tony award for Best Musical in 1996. It is one of the longest-running shows in Broadway history.

Riverdale airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.