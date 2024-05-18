Camryn Manheim Exiting Law & Order

NBC's flagship Law & Order series is losing another member of the cast, as THR reported that Camryn Manheim will not be returning for season 24. It wasn't specified why she was departing, but Dick Wolf thanked Manheim for her work over the past three seasons in an official statement. That said, the show's season 23 finale didn't address her departure in storyline, so we'll have to wait until next season's premiere for the characters to learn about Lieutenant Kate Dixon's absence. It's also unclear whether someone else will step into that role or if there will be changes to the role overall.

In a statement to THR, Wolf said, "I thank Camryn for her three wonderful seasons helping us relaunch Law & Order. She is a class act and I wish her nothing but the best for her next chapter."

Manheim is the second high-profile departure from the show this season, as earlier this year series mainstay Sam Waterston departed the show. Waterston's Jack McCoy has been synonymous with the franchise and exited the series after appearing in more than 400 episodes. McCoy was written out in the storyline though, and that paved the way for a new District Attorney to join the show.

After Waterston's departure, the show brought in Tony Goldwyn to be the show's new District Attorney, joining the show as Nicholas Baxter. Baxter will be the D.A. moving forward in season 24, returning with Hugh Dancy (Nolan Price) and Odelya Halevi (Samantha Maroun).

As for the police side of the cast, Mehcad Brooks (Jalen Shaw) and Reid Scott (Vincent Riley) are expected to return, but they could be reporting to someone new if the role of Dixon is replaced. We'll have to wait and see, but the good news for the franchise is that all three shows were renewed, so there will be plenty of Law & Order on TV next season.

Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU were both renewed and will be staying put on NBC. That only left Law & Order: Organized Crime without a renewal, but it was later learned that Organized Crime will in fact be returning for season 5. The only change is that instead of NBC, Organized Crime will be exclusive to Peacock, where it's thrived over the course of the first four seasons.

