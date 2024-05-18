Saturday Night Live: Every Host for Season 49

Saturday Night Live wraps ups its 49th season on Saturday night, with host Jake Gyllenhaal and musical guest Sabrina Carpenter closing out the sketch show for the season. But as the season comes to an end — and with fans already looking ahead to Saturday Night Live's milestone Season 50 — it's a good time to look back at all the hosts this time around. Season 49 saw a wide range of star-studded hosts, including Bad Bunny who pulled double duty as host and musical guest, the return of Kate McKinnon, and Emma Stone earning her Five-Timers Club jacket — and not to mention Ryan Gosling's incredible musical monologue. As we head into the Season 49 finale, here's a roundup of everyone who hosted Saturday Night Live this season, along with the musical guest for their episode. Now to stay tuned to find out who we'll be seeing on stage in Season 50. Who is in the Saturday Night Live cast? Cast members for Saturday Night Live season 49 include almost the entire cast from season 48 of SNL. Returning stars include Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang. Featured players that are part of the cast include returning stars Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker, plus the show's only fully new cast member for the year, newcomer Chloe Troast. The comedy troupe Please Don't Destroy, made up of Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, are also a recurring part of the series. Saturday Night Live Season 49 is ongoing now with new episodes airing on both NBC and Peacock, starting Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET. All 48 seasons of Saturday Night Live are also now streaming on Peacock.

October 14: Pete Davidson Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson hosted the Season 49 opener. It marked his first time as host, which he handled alongside musical guest Ice Spice. The episode featured a variety of surprise appearances, including both Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

October 21: Bad Bunny (Photo: NBC Universal) Bad Bunny did double duty for his episode of Saturday Night Live, serving as both host and musical guest. The episode notably included the return of Pedro Pascal's fan-favorite character as well as a surprise appearance from Lady Gaga.

October 28: Nate Bargatze First-time host Nate Bargatze hosted the October 28th episode with musical guest Foo Fighters. The episode notably was the most watched episode since Steve Martin and Martin Short's episode in December 2022.

November 11: Timothee Chalamet (Photo: Rosalind O'Connor/NBC via Getty Images) Wonka star Timothee Chalamet made his second hosting appearance on Saturday Night Live on November 11th with musical guest boygenius. The episode saw Chalamet bring back a fan favorite character, $mokecheddathaassgetta, for a new Rap Roundtable sketch.

November 18: Jason Momoa Aquaman star Jason Momoa made his second hosting appearance on the November 18th episode alongside musical guest Tate McRae. Momoa's monologue featured the actor explaining why he loves playing Aquaman.

December 2: Emma Stone Emma Stone joined the Five-Timers Club on the December 2nd episode and was inducted by Tina Fey and Candice Bergen before later bringing back her Krissy Knox character in the show. Her musical guest was Noah Kahan.

December 9: Adam Driver It was a fourth hosting appearance for Adam Driver on December 9th, an episode that saw him bring to live a hilarious Midwestern potluck dad in a Christmas-themed sketch. He was joined by musical guest Olivia Rodrigo.

December 16: Kate McKinnon Saturday Night Live alum Kate McKinnon made her hosting debut on December 16th with Billie Eilish as musical guest. The episode saw appearances from Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudoph.

January 20: Jacob Elordi (Photo: Will Heath/NBC) Euphoria star Jacob Elordi hosted for the first time on January 20th with musical guest Renee Rapp. Rapp's performance saw surprise appearances from not only Rachel McAdams but Megan Thee Stallion as well.

January 27: Dakota Johnson Madame Web star Dakota Johnson hosted Saturday Night Live for the second time on January 27th. Johnson's parents, Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, were both in the audience during her monologue. Johnson was joined by musical guest Justin Timberlake.

February 3: Ayo Edebiri (Photo: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images) The Bear star Ayo Edebiri made her Saturday Night Live debut on February 3rd with musical guest Jennifer Lopez.

February 24: Shane Gillis Shane Gillis, who had been announced as part of the Saturday Night Live cast in 2019 but was fired a few days later, appeared as host in February. He was joined by musical guest 21 Savage.

March 2: Sydney Sweeney (Photo: NBC) Madame Web star Sydney Sweeney took the stage at Studio 8H for her debut hosting episode of Saturday Night Live joined by musical guest Kacey Musgraves, who was making her third appearance on the show.

March 9: Josh Brolin (Photo: NBC Universal) Josh Brolin hosted Saturday Night Live for the third time in March, with his monologue featuring the actor stripping down for a cold plunge. He was joined by musical guest Ariana Grande.

March 30: Ramy Youssef (Photo: NBC) Poor Things star Ramy Youssef hosted for the first time on March 30th. He was joined by musical guest Travis Scott.

April 6: Kristen Wiig Another Saturday Night Live alum to return as host, Kristen Wiig joined the Five-Timers Club on April 6th. Her monologue was hilariously ambushed by Ryan Gosling, Paul Rudd and more when it came time to get her Five-Timers Club jacket. She was joined by musical guest Raye.

April 13: Ryan Gosling (Photo: NBC Universal) Three-time host Ryan Gosling appeared on the April 13th episode. The episode, which also featured musical guest Chris Stapleton, saw Gosling channel Taylor Swift in a hilarious musical monologue as well as drop a hilarious Beavis and Butt-Head sketch in which Gosling went full Beavis.

May 4: Dua Lipa Dua Lipa made her debut as host on May 4th and pulled double duty in the episode as musical guest, performing "Illusion" and "Happy For You" from her third album, Radical Optimism.

May 11: Maya Rudolph Another Saturday Night Live alum, Maya Rudolph hosted for the third time on May 11th. She was joined by musical guest Vampire Weekend.