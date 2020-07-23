Child's Play: Brad Dourif Confirmed to Voice Chucky, New Synopsis Released

(Photo: Universal Pictures)

Child's Play creator Don Mancini has long been teasing that the new Chucky TV series would see Brad Dourif voicing the killer doll, with TV Line confirming today that Dourif will be bringing the pint-sized murderer to life in the SYFY series. This news isn't entirely surprising to fans, as Mancini, Dourif, and producer David Kirschner have collaborated on all seven original Child's Play movies, but given that last year's reboot saw Mark Hamill voicing the killer doll, it'll surely excite fans to think of the potential of the new series and how it will honor the spirit of the original films.

The new series is described, "After a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town’s hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies — and allies — from Chucky’s past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll’s untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.”

Mancini wrote all seven entries into the original franchise, allowing him to keep a cohesive tone and mythology, while also directing some of the later entries into the series. This new synopsis for the series, and the tease of more familiar faces returning, confirms just how much potential this new series has.

The creator previously detailed what he aims to explore with the new film and how it will honor the spirit of the original narratives while also allowing new opportunities to be explored.

“With this TV show, our mission has been to preserve the straightforward scariness of the original film or the first couple of films,” Mancini revealed to SYFY WIRE. “But at the same time, continue on with this ever-expanding tapestry of consistent story that we’ve spun over the course of seven movies and 30-some years. I think fans are really gonna love to see the new characters that we introduce into this realm and just to see how they came off of our classic characters. Not just Chucky, but some of the others that you may be hoping to see. There’s a good chance they may turn up.”

The Chucky series is currently slated to debut in 2021.

