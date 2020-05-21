Child's Play Creator Teases Chucky's New Mission in Upcoming TV Series

The upcoming Chucky TV series will continue the legacy of the original seven Child's Play films, but creator Don Mancini recently detailed the narrative will explore some new elements of the killer doll, noting that the murderer will have motivations that are sure to feel culturally relevant. The filmmaker also pointed out that the TV series aims to mirror the darker tone of the debut entries into the series, embracing the more horrifying nature of the concept as opposed to the later entries into the franchise that delivered audiences self-reflexive humor and campiness mixed in with all of the outright violence.

“With this TV show, our mission has been to preserve the straightforward scariness of the original film or the first couple of films,” Mancini revealed to SYFY WIRE. “But at the same time, continue on with this ever-expanding tapestry of consistent story that we’ve spun over the course of seven movies and 30-some years. I think fans are really gonna love to see the new characters that we introduce into this realm and just to see how they came off of our classic characters. Not just Chucky, but some of the others that you may be hoping to see. There’s a good chance they may turn up.”

The original film landed in theaters in 1988, with Mancini writing all seven entries in the original franchise. Last year's Child's Play reboot had no involvement from Mancini, with the filmmaker previously voicing his disappointment that such a project would move forward while he continued the narrative that had been evolving over the decades.

While some fans might be upset that the new TV series might not be as humorous as later entries into the film series, Mancini hinted at the various new elements that will likely appeal to devout audiences.

“I think the prospect of seeing Chucky sharpen his skills and add to his toolbox, some of the technical goodies that we have at our disposal now, that’s something I think people will find pretty interesting," the filmmaker pointed out. "It’s so important to give Chucky new weapons, new strategies, and new targets, new goals. Chucky has a different goal in the TV show than he’s ever had before and it’s specifically something that is designed to evoke something that’s going on in the zeitgeist today.”

Stay tuned for details on Chucky, which is set to land on SYFY.

Do these details have you excited for the new series? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.