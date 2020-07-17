Chucky Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over the TV Series' Trailer

Earlier today SYFY and USA Network offered the first look at the new Chucky TV series, a serialized continuation of the original Child's Play horror film series. Completely ignoring the 2019 reboot of the character, the series will pick up on plot threads from the throughout the movie franchise and continue from where 2017's Cult of Chucky left off. Once again Brad Dourif will return to the titular role for the project, and all of these things have fans of the Chucky movies absolutely elated. Check them out below and give the official trailer a look-see up top!

"I saw an opportunity to reinvent the franchise yet again," series creator and original writer Don Mancini shared with the Post MortemPodcast in 2019. "One of the things that has kept the franchise alive and thriving for so long is that we’ve reinvented it in different ways, by making it a comedy, and then back to horror. But the sheer storytelling real estate of doing eight to 10 episodes… will allow us to delve into characters and relationships in a way that we’re never afforded in just a 90-minute movie. That’s really exciting to me."

He continued, "We’re going to be able to explore different avenues with different characters that are among fan favorites. A lot of times people will say, ‘What’s Tiffany’s back story?’ and ‘What about Glen or Glenda?’ All these different avenues. Now we have a way of exploring all of this, and that’s really exciting."

Chucky will premiere on SYFY and USA Network in 2021.