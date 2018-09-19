‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Trailer Released By Netflix

Using the recent “blood moon” as its hook, Netflix has released the first official trailer for The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, expected along from the streaming giant this fall.

After months of anticipation, the series — which spins out of the overall deal Warner Bros. Television signed with Archie following the success of Riverdale — has finally started to show some of its cards in the last couple of weeks with some imagery and footage released timed for Comic Con earlier this summer.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina was first announced to be in development late last year, with fans eager to see how the adaptation would come together. And even before this poster, expectations were already pretty high.

“After I read the script, I became immediately obsessed with the role, with how Sabrina is portrayed and how badass the whole thing is,” Shipka told ComicBook.com in a recent interview. “It’s going to be really dark and really cool, and have this very like macabre take on everything. I’m really pumped to be a witch. Who wouldn’t be?”

“I mean, I love The Crucible, and I love kind of the like dark Rosemary’s Baby vibe of things,” Shipka added. “And this is the direction that it’s going to go, which is really fun.”

And while the series is billed as being within the same universe as The CW‘s hit series Riverdale, those involved with the older series have said that crossovers won’t be happening anytime soon. Originally developed for The CW as a companion to Riverdale, the series was moved to Netflix around the same time it was picked up for two seasons.

“The decision was ultimately made to move to Netflix to make these Riverdale and Sabrina shows completely separate universes.” Riverdale star Lili Reinhart said earlier this year. “I don’t really know what Roberto’s plan is for Sabrina or what aspect of the supernatural or magic will be used. I know that doesn’t exist in Riverdale. At least right now. So it wouldn’t make sense for those two worlds to collide.”

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will debut on Netflix sometime in 2018.