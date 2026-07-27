The Simpsons Teases New Marge Voice Actor for Next Disney+ Special

It seems like The Simpsons is gearing up for the debut of a new voice star for Marge for its next big Disney+ special coming later this Summer. The Simpsons will be making its full return for Season 38 later this year, but before that fans have gotten to see some fun new exclusive specials for the franchise through the Summer. With two special exclusive episodes coming to Disney+ through the Summer thus far, there’s still one final episode coming to the streaming service this August. And it’s going to be a big one by the sounds of things.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Simpsons will be taking on Black Mirror with its next major special coming exclusively to Disney+ later this August, and it was revealed during the series’ panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2026 (as detailed by ScreenRant) that it will actually introduce Demi Moore as the new voice for “Fake Marge.” This is a dark and fun twist on the fact that Marge fans have been wondering when current star Julie Kavner would be recast for the last decade, and clearly setting up for something big in the Disney+ special.

The Simpsons Debuts New Marge Voice Actor for Disney+ Special

20th Television Animation

Following the release of two other specials in the past few weeks, the final Disney+ special will be coming to the streaming service on August 26th. Titled “Yellow Mirror,” The Simpsons previously teased that it will be taking on the science fiction thriller Black Mirror with two segments throwing Homer and the others for a loop. It previously teased what to expect from its story as such, “A defective lamp reveals a heartbreaking truth about what Homer believes is reality, and an AI-powered tablet befriends and controls Maggie.”

Outside of confirming that Demi Moore would be seen in the special as a “fake” version of Marge, the panel also revealed new details about what’s coming in the next full season of the series. The Simpsons Season 38 will feature couch gags from stop-motion animated studio Stoopid Monkey (the studio behind Robot Chicken), and even a crossover couch gag with the recently cancelled Solar Opposites. But the new season won’t be coming our way until later this Fall.

What’s Next for The Simpsons?

Courtesy of 20th Television Animation

The Simpsons Season 38 will be making its premiere on Sunday, September 27th at 8:00PM ET with Fox. This is part of a four season renewal that it received with Fox alongside other animated pillars Family Guy, Bob’s Burgers, and American Dad! But due to the nature of Fox’s schedule shuffling so much over the last few years, the number of overall episodes per season has been reduced. And instead, we’ve gotten these exclusive Disney+ specials as part of the shift.

The Simpsons will have released six specials with Disney+ over the last couple of years, and that falls in line with the overall reduced episode orders for the main Fox seasons. It seems the pipeline for the show has not really changed, and instead those extra episodes go straight to streaming instead. It’s what we’ve seen for Family Guy (and will soon see with Bob’s Burgers), and seems to be working for Disney so far.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

HT – ScreenRant