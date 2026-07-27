Severance Season 3 Update From Ben Stiller Is Good News For That Massive Cliffhanger

Since Severance hit Apple TV in 2022, it has been a smash hit show. Currently, Severance season 1 has a very impressive 97% critic score and solid 86% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, and season 2 isn’t too far behind with a 94% critic score and 74% audience score. Among the praises for the show are its unique storyline, the stellar cast, and Ben Stiller’s directorial eye (along with several other directors as well). It’s therefore no surprise that audiences have been eager for any updates on season 3.

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In fact, adding to that eagerness is the fact that Severance season 2 ended on a massive cliffhanger, which saw Innie Mark and Outie Mark at odds with one another, each wanting to save their own respective love interest—Helly for Innie Mark and Gemma for Outie Mark. In the end, it’s Innie Mark who has control, and he takes Helly’s hand and the two dash off together, leaving Gemma standing and watching them in a state of shock (shock that many viewers shared). With such a jarring ending, fans have been clamoring to see where this cliffhanger goes, and finally, one update not only hints that season 3 may be underway but also suggests some very positive news regarding what’s next.

Ben Stiller’s Severance Post Is Very Promising

Updates on Severance season 3 may be coming more slowly than fans of the show want, but a recent post from Ben Stiller is a major positive sign. Specifically, taking to X earlier today, Stiller shared a post showing an image of Helly and Innie Mark running together down a hallway in a red hue, with the caption, “‘To return to work is to return home.’ Kier Eagan.” Notably, this image matches with what audiences last saw of Helly and Innie Mark in Severance season 2, which heavily hints that season 3 will pick up exactly where season 2 ended.

“To return to work is to return home.”



Kier Eagan pic.twitter.com/wI1OumVmcL — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) July 27, 2026

While that might feel like a no-brainer, it wasn’t a guarantee. After all, one of the biggest complaints about Stranger Things season 5 was that, rather than beginning just after season 4’s massive cliffhanger, the new season began with a significant jump forward in time, glossing over much of what had just happened. Thankfully, it seems like Severance season 3 may not be following that same approach, which will very likely please fans who were completely caught off guard by Innie Mark’s decision in the end and want to see the immediate aftermath of that choice.

What’s more, this post may indicate that season 3 has already begun filming. That’s not confirmed, of course, but it’s an interesting post for Stiller to share, especially considering that speculation about when filming for the season will begin has been rampant. Currently, season 3 does not have a release date, but this could mean a step in the right direction for both getting season 3 filming underway and learning when exactly audiences can expect the next installment in this thrilling series.

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